ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Discover How These Popular Colorado Peaks Got Their Names

By Kelsey Nistel
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Colorado is home to 15 separate mountain ranges with 58 peaks that are above 14,000 feet. Besides those, there are hundreds of other mountains that...

kool1079.com

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city 'not for hipsters,' but they're sure to flock to another spot

Defined as a "person who follows the latest trends and fashions in clothing and lifestyle, especially those regarded as being outside the cultural mainstream," hipsters can be found in many major metropolitan areas around the country, including those in Colorado. While most newcomers tend to be drawn to the Centennial State for the outdoor recreation, Colorado's hipsters may end up in the state seeking out an eclectic dining scene, a vibrant arts culture, and live music events.
THORNTON, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Centennial, CO
Centennial, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The History of Colorado’s Area Codes

The very first telephones arrived in Colorado in the late 1800s. By 1879, Denver Telephone Dispatch Company offered telephone service to 161 residents just 3 years after the original patent was issued to Alexander Graham Bell. In the years that followed, Area Codes would need to be issued as Colorado's...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native American Chiefs
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Colorado?

Sometimes you have to enjoy meals on wheels, literally, and devour your breakfast or lunch while driving back to work. Is it considered permissible in Colorado to eat while driving?. It's fairly safe to say most of us have been guilty of this. Sometimes, you either eat on the go,...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Denver Gazette

Scenic train between Denver and Moab growing in first full season

A scenic, luxury train in Colorado is gaining popularity in its first full season. For last year's "preview season" from August to November, more than 7,000 passengers boarded the locomotive running between Denver and Moab, Utah, said Nicole Ford with Rocky Mountaineer, a Canada-based provider of rail tours. Midway through this season, she said the Rockies to Red Rocks route has exceeded those numbers.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Glowing Minerals Are a Fascinating Find for Colorado Rockhounds

Colorado's diverse geology makes it an epic place to prospect, rockhound, and hunt for semi-precious stones and minerals. People enjoy rock hunting as a hobby and collecting personal samples throughout the wilderness and national forests of Colorado. Some of the popular areas to do so include Central City, Idaho Springs, and Boulder County.
COLORADO STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Extremism is on the rise in Colorado and across the country

DENVER — Extremism is on the rise in Colorado and across the country, according to the state’s director of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “In Colorado, there has been an increase in the searches that domestic violent extremists do,” said Kevin Klein, basing the statement off a review of Google statistics.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy