AUSTIN, Texas — If you "Fancy" a Friday night filled with country hits, look no further than Reba McEntire's Oct. 28 concert in Austin. The country music legend will perform at the Moody Center on the University of Texas at Austin campus alongside guest Terri Clark. The Austin concert is just one of many stops on her Reba Live in Concert tour.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO