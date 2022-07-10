ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

California ex-trans teen backs Florida ban on Medicaid funds for transgender medical interventions

fox40jackson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California teen girl who once identified as transgender and took hormones and underwent surgery to affirm such an identity spoke out in favor of a Florida rule blocking Medicaid funds from paying for medical interventions for gender dysphoria. “I really didn’t understand all of the ramifications of any...

fox40jackson.com

outbreaknewstoday.com

Parechovirus (PeV) is currently circulating in the United States: CDC

A Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory was issued today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to the circulation of parechovirus (PeV) in the United States. Since May 2022, CDC has received reports from healthcare providers in multiple states of PeV infections in neonates and young...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Refinery29

Accutane Users Are “Terrified” In The Wake Of Roe v. Wade Reversal

As we live through the scary and uncertain time following the Roe v. Wade reversal, women across the country are concerned about how the ruling might affect their access to abortion, birth control, and, now, skin-care medication like Accutane. Accutane, also referred to as isotretinoin (Accutane is the brand name...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Biden misstates the date of the Parkland mass shooting by 100 years while delivering speech on gun reform law

Joe Biden misstated the date of the Parkland, Florida, attack that killed 17 people and injured 17 back in 2018, which at the time was considered the deadliest mass shooting to take place at a US high school.While applauding lawmakers for the passage of a bipartisan gun reform bill that was signed into law in June, the US president began delivering remarks that stressed the need for more action to be undertaken by elected officials to protect the public from gun violence. Mr Biden began citing recent incidents while also calling back to historic mass shootings to underscore the...
PARKLAND, FL
Washington Examiner

Jerome Adams is shredding what's left of the credibility of public health officials

Public health officials torched much of their credibility during the pandemic. Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams is intent on shredding whatever of that credibility is left. Since leaving office at the end of the Trump administration, Adams has turned into a Twitter personality, and it has not gone well. On Sunday, Adams claimed that “we never truly locked down” during the pandemic and that it is “pandemic hyperbole” to reference lockdowns in any capacity. When challenged, he dismissed the idea that anyone suffered during lockdowns because other people have been in prison.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

‘Thank the lord, I have been relieved’: the truth about the history of abortion in America

At our rural county’s historical society, the past lives loosely in bulletins, news clippings, maps and handwritten index cards. It’s pieced together by pale, grey-haired women who sit at oak tables and pore over old photos. Western sun filters in, half-lighting the women as they name who’s pictured, who has passed on. Other volunteers gossip and cut obituaries from local newspapers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

'We live by faith not fear': Disney is sued by three former workers for religious discrimination after they were sacked for not obeying mask and vaccine rules at the Florida resort

Three former employees are suing Walt Disney World, saying they were fired after refusing to wear face masks and get the COVID-19 vaccine due to religious reasons. Barbara Andreas, Stephen Cribb and Adam Pajer said in the lawsuit filed June 30 the firm discriminated against them by not accommodating their requests to be exempt from the company's mandates requiring the vaccine and facial coverings.
FLORIDA STATE
City Journal

Denying Reality on Immigration

Immigration has long been integral to America’s national identity, but our citizenry has also historically been united by what Abraham Lincoln called “the political religion of the nation”—a shared reverence for our Constitution and laws. Indeed, while Americans tend to support immigration as an ideal, many intuitively sense that something has gone badly awry with an immigration system overrun with illegality. And the facts support that intuition. According to Census Bureau statistics, immigrants’ share of the U.S. population rose more from 1990 to 2010 than during any other 20-year period since these figures were first recorded in 1850—from 7.9 percent to 12.9 percent (up 5 percentage points). This broke the previous record set from 1850 to 1870, when it rose from 9.7 percent to 14.4 percent (up 4.7 percentage points). In other words, immigration reshaped the composition of the population more significantly from 1990 to 2010 than over any prior 20-year period since at least 1850, including during the great waves of immigration of the late nineteenth century. While the Census Bureau couldn’t collect reliable statistics on immigrants’ share of the U.S. population during the most recent decennial census—largely because it adopted Covid policies that kept it from going door-to-door during much of 2020—its (generally less reliable) annual surveys indicate that immigrants’ share of the U.S. population continued to rise from 2010 to 2020, though not by as much as over the previous few decades.
IMMIGRATION
wallstreetwindow.com

California to Pivot to Fossil Fuels to Avoid Blackouts – Jon Miltimore

In May, The Wall Street Journal reported that energy grid operators across the US were bracing for rolling blackouts heading into the summer. “I am concerned about it,” MISO CEO John Bear told the newspaper, noting that green energy sources were struggling to produce enough supply to meet rising demand. “As we move forward, we need to know that when you put a solar panel or a wind turbine up, it’s not the same as a thermal resource.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlantic

The Harshest Abortion Restrictions Are Yet to Come

The Dobbs decision will forever change many people’s lives. But it also sparked a legal revolution that is just beginning. State by state, the movement that fought to overturn Roe v. Wade is now fighting for even more extreme measures. This means that the harshest restrictions on abortion are...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

