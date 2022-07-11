ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

It’s hot, but how does 2022 compare to past years?

Breckenridge Texan
Breckenridge Texan
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In today’s divisive world, there’s one thing just about everybody around here can agree on: It’s hot. According to the National Weather Service, today’s temperature in Breckenridge hit 104 degrees just before 5 p.m. That makes today, Sunday, July 10, the 33rd day in 2022 with a temperature of 100 degrees...

breckenridgetexan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday July 11th

It will be a week starting with excessive heat for all of the Big Country as we will see some 100 degree readings at least thru Tuesday and then relief from a mid week cold front is coming. For the rest of your Monday, we will see sunny skies and a high of 107 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast and light at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 80 degrees. The winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph.
ABILENE, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Fisher, Haskell, Irion by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; McCulloch; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 107 expected. * WHERE...Concho Valley, Big Country and the Heartland. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Breckenridge, TX
TheHorse.com

Two Texas Horses Test Positive for EIA

On July 11, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) reported two positive cases of equine infectious anemia in the state. Two Quarter Horses, one in Fort Bend County and another in Parker County, tested positive, and the facilities are under official quarantine until they meet TAHC requirements for release. The Parker County case has been euthanized. Veterinarians and owners at both properties are closely monitoring potentially exposed horses and have biosecurity measures in place.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEAN 105

Here are the 10 Buc-ee’s Locations Closest to Abilene, Texas

Here in Texas, we passionately (and sometimes, obnoxiously) show our pride in the things we love almost as much as our own moms and Buc-ee's is totally one of those things. However, for those of us in West Texas, we don't get to experience the awesomeness of Buc-ee's as much as we'd like because of the distance to the closest location.
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KEAN 105

The Best of the Big Country – 2022 Winners Announced

It's time to announce the winners, selected by you, of The Best of the Big Country, which is a service industry-related recognition of excellence. First off, we'd like to congratulate all of the nominees who exemplify a higher standard in the jobs they perform on a daily basis. All of...
ABILENE, TX
Texas Monthly

A Revamped Menu and Kitchen Breathe New Life Into This Abilene Joint

Abilene barbecue is going through a transformation. The Shed Market, an honorable mention on our 2021 barbecue list, recently opened a new location on Abilene’s south side, tripling its capacity. Texas Cowboy BBQ on the north side of town is showing off its new dining room and menu after being featured on Food Network’s Restaurant Impossible. And right in between them is Jay’s BBQ Shack, which has had a glow-up of its own and is serving the best brisket I’ve ever eaten in Abilene.
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Stephens County sees uptick in COVID-19 cases, however most cases are mild

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the country and state, Stephens County is also beginning to see a slight uptick of cases locally. However, the number of cases and the severity of the cases are nowhere near where they were during the height of the pandemic, according to Chris Curtis, director of new business for Stephens Memorial Hospital, who tracks COVID cases for Stephens County.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Tax office to be closed Wednesday afternoon for training

The Stephens County Tax Office will close at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, for training. The office will reopen on Thursday morning, July 7, for regular business hours. The Tax Office is located on the first floor of the Stephens County Courthouse, 200 W. Walker St. The office’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
tctmd.com

Bailey Ann Estes, RN, MSN, RNFA

Bailey Ann Estes is a cardiac cath lab nurse and research coordinator at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, Texas. To be honest, after high school I never planned on being a nurse. Being involved in healthcare was not what I pictured myself doing, although I always knew that I wanted to be involved in something that helped people, that was dynamic, and that was different from day to day. After I had switched majors a few times in college, my grandpa needed open-heart surgery and I was helping out my mom and my grandma quite a bit with his care. One day they both said to me, “You need to go be a nurse. You'd be really good at this.” At the time, it didn’t sound like the awesome career I was looking for, but after really thinking about it, I realized that my family was right. Nursing ticks all the boxes for me: helping people, dynamic, and different from day to day. So, I started by getting my certified nursing assistant (CNA) training and working at the heart hospital where my grandpa was treated. Of course, there were other areas of medicine that sounded fun, and I was able to get experience in some of them through rotations, but kept feeling pulled back to cardiology. I got my licensed practical nurse (LPN) certification while working on a telemetry floor. That was followed by becoming an RN, at which point I knew that my goal was to work in the cath lab and learn all the different roles, from circulating to monitoring to scrubbing.
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge, TX
894
Followers
1K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.

 https://breckenridgetexan.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy