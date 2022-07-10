ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

'This is my purpose': Trey Mullinax earns first PGA Tour win at 2022 Barbasol Championship, punches ticket to Open Championship

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oMkjP_0gb6b6Ul00
Photo: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Low scores set up for a close shave in the final round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship with the tournament being decided with a clutch, late putt.

Trey Mullinax made a 14-footer for birdie on the final hole to take a one-shot lead at 25 under and earn not only his first PGA Tour win, but the final spot in the field for next week’s 150th playing of the Open Championship at St. Andrews. The 30-year-old shot a 6-under 66 on Sunday to follow rounds of 65-65-67 and hold off a charging Kevin Streelman, who missed his birdie putt on the 18th that would’ve forced a playoff.

“I had a reminder this week that this is my purpose. This is what God has for me,” said Mullinax on the Golf Channel broadcast after his round. “I just told myself that all day, ‘This is your purpose. This is what you’re supposed to be doing, so commit to it and do it.'”

Mark Hubbard finished third at 22 under, followed by Hurly Long at 21 under. Vince Whaley rounded out the top five at 20 under.

On top of his date with the Old Course, Mullinax is also exempt through the end of the 2023-24 PGA Tour season. After next week’s major, just six events remain on the Tour schedule for the season.

