2022 Barbasol Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winners, Xander Schauffele and Trey Mullinax.

The latter made a 14-footer for birdie on the final hole to take a one-shot lead at 25 under and win the 2022 Barbasol Championship to earn not only his first PGA Tour win, but the final spot in the field for next week’s 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. The 30-year-old shot a 6-under 66 on Sunday to earn $666,000 and hold off a charging Kevin Streelman, who missed his birdie putt on the 18th that would’ve forced a playoff and instead netted him a $403,300 payday.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the 2022 Barbasol Championship.

Position Player Score Earnings

1 Trey Mullinax -25 $666,000

2 Kevin Streelman -24 $403,300

3 Mark Hubbard -22 $255,300

4 Hurly Long -21 $181,300

5 Vince Whaley -20 $151,700

6 Adam Svensson -19 $134,125

7 Michael Kim -18 $124,875

T8 Sean O’Hair -17 $100,825

T8 Marcus Helligkilde -17 $100,825

T8 Ricardo Gouveia -17 $100,825

T8 Matti Schmid -17 $100,825

T8 Justin Lower -17 $100,825

T13 Espen Kofstad -16 $64,354

T13 Ben Kohles -16 $64,354

T13 Camilo Villegas -16 $64,354

T13 Taylor Pendrith -16 $64,354

T13 Kramer Hickok -16 $64,354

T13 Tyler Duncan -16 $64,354

T13 Max McGreevy -16 $64,354

20 Yannik Paul -15 $49,025

T21 Doc Redman -14 $37,308

T21 Patrick Flavin -14 $37,308

T21 Taylor Moore -14 $37,308

T21 Dylan Wu -14 $37,308

T21 Kevin Chappell -14 $37,308

T21 Michael Gligic -14 $37,308

T27 Lucas Bjerregaard -13 $21,909

T27 Seth Reeves -13 $21,909

T27 Hugo León -13 $21,909

T27 Greyson Sigg -13 $21,909

T27 Chris Stroud -13 $21,909

T27 Niklas Nørgaard Møller -13 $21,909

T27 Satoshi Kodaira -13 $21,909

T27 Julien Brun -13 $21,909

T27 Austin Cook -13 $21,909

T27 Bo Van Pelt -13 $21,909

T27 Jason Dufner -13 $21,909

T27 James Hahn -13 $21,909

T27 Brandon Hagy -13 $21,909

T27 Robin Roussel -13 $21,909

T41 Hank Lebioda -12 $13,505

T41 Seung-Yul Noh -12 $13,505

T41 Cameron Percy -12 $13,505

T41 Jonathan Byrd -12 $13,505

T41 Lukas Nemecz -12 $13,505

T41 Aaron Baddeley -12 $13,505

T47 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -11 $10,348

T47 Greg Chalmers -11 $10,348

T47 Gunner Wiebe -11 $10,348

T50 William McGirt -10 $9,195

T50 Josh Geary -10 $9,195

T50 Tom Lewis -10 $9,195

T50 Kevin Tway -10 $9,195

T54 Ryan Moore -9 $8,584

T54 Austin Smotherman -9 $8,584

T54 Scott Jamieson -9 $8,584

T54 Carlos Pigem -9 $8,584

T54 Scott Brown -9 $8,584

T54 Paul Barjon -9 $8,584

T60 Aaron Cockerill -8 $8,251

T60 Santiago Tarrio -8 $8,251

T60 Conrad Shindler -8 $8,251

T63 Josh Teater -7 $7,955

T63 Justin Walters -7 $7,955

T63 Ben Crane -7 $7,955

T63 Arjun Atwal -7 $7,955

T63 Hayden Buckley -7 $7,955

T68 David Skinns -6 $7,548

T68 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -6 $7,548

T68 Richard Johnson -6 $7,548

T68 David Hearn -6 $7,548

T68 Chesson Hadley -6 $7,548

T68 Chase Hanna -6 $7,548

T74 Dawie van der Walt -5 $7,215

T74 J.J. Henry -5 $7,215

T74 Søren Kjeldsen -5 $7,215

77 Jim Knous -4 $7,067

T78 Jim Herman -3 $6,919

T78 Jacob Bridgeman -3 $6,919

T78 Stephen Stallings Jr. -3 $6,919

T81 Ryan Brehm E $6,697

T81 John Merrick E $6,697

T81 Marcel Siem E $6,697