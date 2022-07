SALT LAKE CITY — Piute Reservoir in southwest Utah is now virtually empty, as its last remaining water dries up in the July heat. The reservoir's demise can easily be blamed on the poor snowpack over the past few years, making it impossible for the reservoir to recharge in winter. After a few poor cycles, the Utah Division of Water Resources listed it as just 0.23% full as of noon Wednesday.

UTAH STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO