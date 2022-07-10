ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashville, AL

'You're Taking My Baby': Man Steals Car With 5-Year-Old in Back at Texaco

By Fatma Khaled
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Police said the girl started crying for her mother, but the suspect told her to be quiet and he'd drop her when it became safe to do...

Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Make Arrest of Suspect Accused of Breaking into Vehicles

Jacksonville, AL – Per Chief Marcus Wood, there was a heavy presence of Law Enforcement Officers around the area of Mountain Street and Church Ave on Tuesday, July 12th. Officers were attempting to locate a subject that was suspected of breaking in vehicles in that area. After chasing the suspect through multiple neighborhoods the suspect was arrested and charged with multiple charges. The Chief noted via the police facebook page that there is no threat to the safety of the citizens in that area.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Officers find drugs during traffic stop in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A narcotics officer stopped a vehicle Monday on Buttermilk Road and discovered several drugs on a suspect wanted by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office for selling drugs in Walker and Fayette counties. Investigator Jared Hall seized 10 grams of fentanyl, 2.8 grams of heroin, 19...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Motorcycle driver dies following wreck in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A motorcycle driver died following a wreck with two other vehicles in Gadsden, according to Gadsden Police. Officers said on July 11, 2022, at approximately 1:40 pm, officers responded to the 1500 Block of Noccalula Road for a wreck involving a motorcycle. The motorcycle driver appeared...
GADSDEN, AL
Kidnapping investigation in Parrish

PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been charged, and one of them is still not in custody, in a kidnapping investigation in the Town of Parrish, according to the Parrish Police Department. The Parrish Police Department was notified of a possible kidnapping, and Parrish PD immediately opened an investigation.
PARRISH, AL
Arrest made in Trussville bank robbery

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man is accused of robbing a bank in Trussville on Friday, July 8, 2022, according to the Trussville Police Department. Officers said on Friday July 8, 2022, at approximately 3:36 p.m. the PNC Bank located at 3501 Roosevelt Boulevard was robbed. The suspect demanded money and implied that he had a gun but never showed it during the robbery, according to investigators.
CBS 42

Arrest made in murder of 22-year-old man in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder of a 22-year-old man back in June. Jarvas Henderson, 22, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with the murder of Justin Jai Brown on June 19. Police found Brown lying on the ground in the 5900 block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for people involved in theft

UNION GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public after a theft was committed between July 8-11. According to the sheriff’s office, a county-owned mobile caution sign for traffic control had the tires, wheels, batteries and wiring removed. The sign was being used on Union Grove Road and Drift Wood Lane to direct traffic during bridge construction.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
Ala. Conservation Enforcement Officer dies in off-duty accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officer Senior Greg F. Gilliland died on July 12, 2022, in an off-duty accident, according to officials with Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division. Officer Gilliland was a 19-year veteran of the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, Law Enforcement Section. Michael M....
ALABAMA STATE
Hueytown Man Facing Drug and Weapon Charges in Cherokee County

A Jefferson County man was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center early Tuesday morning on drug and weapon charges. Patrick Winslette, age 48 of Hueytown, was arrested by the Centre Police Department and charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit. He was...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Talladega man arrested for kidnapping after police chase

ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Ashville arrested a Talladega man for kidnapping on Sunday. According to Ashville Police Chief Ed Hampton, Michael Sawyer, 45, was released from St. Clair County Jail early Sunday. Upon release he stole a parked car at a Texaco gas station with a five-year-old girl inside. Sawyer let the girl safely out of the car a few miles from the Texaco off Highway 11.
ASHVILLE, AL
East Alabama crash victim dies from July 7 injuries

GADSDEN — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:12 p.m. Thursday, July 7, has claimed the life of a Dawson man. Billy W. Mitchell, 82, was critically injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus that he was driving was struck by a 2014 Step Van cement mixer truck driven by Derek K. Smith, 23, of Guntersville. Mitchell and Smith were both transported to Atrium Floyd Hospital in Rome, Ga. for treatment, where on Monday, July, 11, Mitchell succumbed to his injuries.
GADSDEN, AL
Shooting investigation at child’s birthday party in Talladega Co.

TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident during a child’s birthday party. Deputies said on July 2, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., Talladega County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Jones Road in Alpine.
Man charged with capital murder arrested in prison for screwdriver

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man currently awaiting trial for capital murder was arrested again while staying in the Marshall County Jail, this time for having a screwdriver in jail. According to an arrest report filed by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Kevon Williams, 24, was charged with first-degree promoting...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Man found shot to death inside car in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death inside of a car Monday morning. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the area of Heflin Road and Pratt Highway on reports of a person shot just before 7:40 a.m. Authorities then discovered a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Anniston Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Gun Arrest

Anniston, AL – Per a release from the Anniston Police Department while working Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) yesterday, Officer Chaffin conducted a traffic stop in the area of AL Hwy 202 for a minor traffic violation. Consent to search the vehicle was gained from the driver. While searching the vehicle, Officer Chaffin located 19 grams of Methamphetamine, a handgun, and various drug paraphernalia from the vehicle. Due to the proactive patrolling by Officer Chaffin dangerous drugs were taken off the streets.
ANNISTON, AL
