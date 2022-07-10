'You're Taking My Baby': Man Steals Car With 5-Year-Old in Back at Texaco
Police said the girl started crying for her mother, but the suspect told her to be quiet and he'd drop her when it became safe to do...www.newsweek.com
Police said the girl started crying for her mother, but the suspect told her to be quiet and he'd drop her when it became safe to do...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0