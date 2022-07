Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 2221 West 6th Street Español?. This well-kept fully-detached single family brick face with private driveway leads to a detached garage. Driveway can be parked with minimum of three to four cars. This detached house is move-in condition. 1st Level features open layout style with oak hardwood floor with living room, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen. 2nd floor features three bedroom with full bath, lots of closet for storage. Full finished basement with separate side entrances with ¾ bath. Large back yard with porch. A short distance to MTA at 86th Street station for N Train or McDonald Ave for F Train. Tons of eatery place conveniences located at Avenue U, just a five-minute walking distance. A must see, seller is motivated. Present all offers to brokerage.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO