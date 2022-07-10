Small wildfire contained east of Flagstaff

SEDONA – The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who drowned after jumping into Oak Creek on Saturday, July 9. Austin Smith, 36, who was from the Phoenix area, was found under a ledge in the flowing water of Oak Creek by Sedona Fire department crews about an hour and a half after he went in the water, according to Jon Paxton of CCSO on Monday, July 11.
Residents in northern Arizona will hear from county officials and engineers Thursday night about the new dangers they face from flooding after two major wildfires this year northeast of Flagstaff. The meeting follows dire warnings from the Coconino County flood control district about new flood threats in areas where none...
The man accused of starting a fire yards away from where the Pipeline Fire exploded in the San Francisco Peaks above Flagstaff last month pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge Wednesday. Matthew Riser faced three misdemeanor counts, a marijuana charge, living in the national forest, and a count for...
Here is your Monsoon Outlook for Wednesday, July 13th from the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. The outlook for Wednesday will be for scattered showers and thunderstorms to be delayed developing to around noon to 1:00 pm this afternoon due to morning cloud cover. Storm motion will be to the north and northwest through the afternoon.
On Saturday, July 9, at approximately 3:45 p.m. Sedona Fire District crews responded to the area of 5900 N State Route 89A near Manzanita Campground, a short distance south of Slide Rock State Park, according to SFD Community Risk Reduction Division Chief Dori Booth. “The call was for a male...
32-year-old Karen Garcia-Rodriguez dead after a two-vehicle crash in Yavapai County (Yavapai County, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 32-year-old Karen Garcia-Rodriguez, from Phoenix, as the woman who lost her life following a head-on-collision that also injured one person on Sunday in Yavapai County. The fatal car crash took place at about 8:30 p.m. northwest of Wickenburg on U.S. 93 near milepost 162 [...]
Flagstaff Police are responding to the Chevron at 357 W Forest Meadows for a male and female in a Subaru camping in front of the store and refusing to leave.
JEROME, Ariz. (AP) -- More than 1 million people a year visit the small north-central Arizona town of Jerome, the former home to one of Arizona’s largest copper mines and now a hub for artists. But police have a problem these days. They say some residents are yelling at tourists over parking in the 504-acre town with a population of about 450.
Summit FD and Flagstaff FD and EMS are responding to 7901 Highway 89 near the Subway for an injury accident.
Flagstaff Police are being requested for traffic control at Cummings and Highway 89 for a deceased deer in the middle of the road causing traffic issues. Use caution in the area.
The Coconino County Flood Control District would like to re-emphasize the urgency of proper and timely flood mitigation in the Doney Park neighborhood, and would like to invite residents to a community meeting Thursday, July 14 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Cromer Elementary School Gym. At this meeting, flood...
CORNVILLE, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has temporarily suspended all fish stockings from Page Springs Hatchery, which stocks the Williams area lakes, due to detection of a bacterial outbreak in trout at the facility. Hatchery staff began observing fish mortalities in early June with symptoms...
It’s summer in Phoenix, which means a lot of people who are lucky enough are getting out of town. Lots of folks who want to get out of the heat will be heading to Flagstaff, where it’s 20 degrees cooler and the mountain air smells like freedom. And...
PHOENIX — A pregnant woman died in a head-on crash with an alleged DUI driver in Yavapai County over the weekend. The crash happened Sunday night along Highway 93 near Congress. DPS says a Jeep Liberty SUV was heading south and slammed into a Honda Civic that was heading north.
Flagstaff Police and medics are at a condo in the 5900 block of E Settlers Run for a person not breathing. Due to the nature of this call, updates will not be provided.
7/9/2022: Flagstaff Police, Fire, and EMS are responding to East Route 66 and Ponderosa Parkway for a train that has collided with a car. UPDATE: NO injuries. EMS units are canceled. The train is still stopped. UPDATE: The vehicle involved was a Toyota SUV. The video is courtesy of Reggie...
Please be advised that CLM Earthmovers, LLC in conjunction with Yavapai County, will be performing roadwork on the Pioneer Parkway and Commerce Drive intersection. Construction will begin July 18, 2022, continuing through February 2023. Road construction will consist of building a multi-lane roundabout on Pioneer Parkway at Commerce Drive. Work...
Flagstaff Police and EMS are responding to Fanning and Route 66 for a car accident involving a bicyclist. The cyclist is alert and has a leg injury.
Flagstaff Police are at Wheeler Park 212 W Aspen for a complaint that someone is pointing pepper spray at another person. Officers are out with everyone involved now.
Flagstaff Police are responding to 1001 N Fourth St at Pinehurst Apartments for two females in a physical fight. This post was delayed until officers arrived on the scene.
