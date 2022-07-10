ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

Jackson County Fair just days away

By Camryn Baber
KDRV
 3 days ago

Central Point - the Jackson County Fair is only three days away! Everyone is working hard to make this year special after years of working around covid-19. Director of the Jackson County Fairgrounds and Expo Park Helen Baker says just about everything will be...

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ijpr.org

Southwestern Oregon hiking trail reopens after 20 years

A remote hiking trail in Southern Oregon is back open after a volunteer-led restoration effort. The Illinois River National Recreation Trail in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness was devastated by the 500,000-acre Biscuit Fire in 2002. The proliferation of brush, erosion and fire-killed logs called “jackstraws” made the trail basically impassable following...
OREGON STATE
Klamath Falls News

Reclamation files surprise complaints against KDD

The following is a press release from the Klamath Drainage District. KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The day after our country celebrated its independence, and just three days after water in KDD’s North Canal was used to fight a wildfire in a nearby Midland neighborhood, the United States Department of Justice, on behalf of the Bureau of Reclamation, filed a complaint against the district alleging there is no “Project Supply” available for the district and further alleging the district is making “unauthorized diversions” in breach of its contract.”
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Bear Creek bacteria advisory cautions about water contact, ingestion

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Rogue Valley Council of Governments Natural Resources Department is issuing a Creek Safety Watch today for parts of Jackson County's Bear Creek Watershed. Rogue Valley Council of Governments (RVCG) says today routine water quality testing results show some creeks exceeded state bacteria standards for contact recreation (swimming, wading, etc.). Those creeks are:
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Island state of mind comes to Medford at the Compass by Margaritaville Hotel

MEDFORD, Ore. — A new Southern Oregon hotel aimed at bringing a tropical island vacation vibe to Medford held its grand opening ceremony on Wednesday. The Coquille Tribe’s entertainment and hospitality company, Cedars Development, officially opened its 111-room Compass by Margaritaville Hotel located on South Pacific Highway. “We...
MEDFORD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Central Point, OR
Jackson County, OR
Government
KDRV

Common causes of greenway fires

Medford - A fire that took place overnight in the Boise Cascade area is under investigation. Officials are reminding everyone to be fire safe. The Bear Creek Greenway that runs from Central Point to Ashland is at risk of burning because of dry flammable shrubs and plants. Oftentimes, fires that have started on the greenway are due to transient campfires and discarded smoking material. Finer fuels, grasses, and cotton trees all put the greenway at risk.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KDRV

HeatWatch: relief from heat in some communities

MEDFORD, ASHLAND, JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- As hot weather gives Southern Oregon and Northern California their hottest days so far this year, a few communities are offering relief from the heat. Ashland has a cooling shelter open noon to 8pm Monday July 11 at the Gresham Room of the Ashland...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 7/13 – Grass Fires Prompt Officials to Remind Everyone to Be Fire Safe, Jackson County Fair Kicks Off Today, Public Assistance Requested In Missing Person Case

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grass Fires Prompt Officials to Remind Everyone to Be Fire Safe. Firefighters have completely suppressed flames that erupted on Catalpa Drive and Beagle...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#75 Free Free Admission
KDRV

More than 5,000 plants destroyed in Jackson County IMET enforcement

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Around 5,000 marijuana plants are leaving a Central Point property as a crime site today. Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says today its deputies and the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) destroyed illegal cannabis during search warrant service on a marijuana grow site in rural Central Point early Tuesday morning. It says the property along the 6000 block of Foley Road held approximately 5,014 illegal cannabis plants in 21 temporary hoop-style greenhouses and two permanent greenhouses. JCSO says they also recovered 100 pounds of processed black-market marijuana, $5,440 in cash and two firearms.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Funds for "hardening" homes, businesses rebuilding from 2020 wildfires

SALEM, Ore. -- Rogue Valley and Klamath County residents recovering from 2020 wildfires can get grants for "hardening of homes, businesses" damaged in those fires. The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services' (DCBS) Building Codes Division is partnering with eight counties for the grant program to help owners of homes and businesses rebuild from 2020 Oregon wildfires in eight counties. Those counties include Jackson and Klamath Counties.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KDRV

Tuesday, July 12th Overnight Weather

Less hot for Wednesday with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible from western Siskiyou County through the Cascades and over to the eastside. Not as hot for Wednesday. Slight chances for a shower or thunderstorm through Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVL

Law enforcement conducts large unlicensed cannabis bust in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT — An unlicensed cannabis operation in Central Point was busted in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 12. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies conducted a search and seizure on the 6000 block of Foley Road, where they found approximately 5,014 illegal cannabis plants in 21 temporary “hoop-style” greenhouses and two permanent greenhouses, as well as 100 lbs. of processed black-market marijuana, $5,440 in cash, and two firearms. The illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed on site.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KTVL

Southern Oregon woman speaks out after long ER wait time for urgent pain meds

Jackson County, OR — The ongoing opioid crisis has taken hundreds of thousands of American lives over the past two decades, and changed how many prescriptions are written. But for some, the extra precautions being taken by health care providers leaves them struggling with legitimate pain. A Southern Oregon woman is speaking out after having to wait days to get the pain medication she needed right away.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KTVL

Grants Pass Fire Rescue saves woman on Rogue River

Grants Pass Fire Rescue successfully carried out a Rogue River water rescue on Sunday across from the Parkway Station. "Darrell and Lee were out on the river when they were made aware of the on going emergency," GPFR states. "With no available boat from any first responding agency and 2 individuals stuck in the river, they did not hesitate to jump into action."
ROGUE RIVER, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person Case in Douglas Co., July 13

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The search and investigation into the disappearance of a Winston woman is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in the missing person investigation of Kendra Hanks. Kendra was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022. “Any video footage is helpful, even if you don’t believe your system captured anything of significance,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “We ask that the community provide the footage and allow investigators the opportunity to review it.” Residents are asked to upload any footage they have using this website address: [www.dcso.com/publichelp]www.dcso.com/publichelp. Those who are unable to upload the footage are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (541) 440-4458 for assistance. Kendra was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye sweatshirt, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack style purse. Investigators along with Search and Rescue crews have been searching for Kendra since she was last seen. She is described as 5’02” tall weighing approximately 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed she was walking to her residence in Winston after leaving her place of employment on Ingram Drive. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
WINSTON, OR
KDRV

OSF's virtual reality pop-up open Wednesday, Thursday at Black Swan Theatre

ASHLAND, Ore. -- Two days of performances remain available today and tomorrow for Oregon Shakespeare Festival's virtual reality pop-up theatre. Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) says today its "Virtual Reality Pop-Up" theatre experience at OSF’s Black Swan Theatre welcomes people in-person for any of five performances today and tomorrow, starting 10am to 5pm.
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

StormWatch 12 Forecast

Today: We’ll see some areas of coastal clouds and fog this morning, but look for these marine clouds to clear through the day. Inland, it'll be a sunny start. Few cumulus clouds will develop into the afternoon, especially for higher terrain areas. Temperatures will be a bit hotter today. Highs will be in the middle 90s in the Rogue Valley with upper 90s for parts of Siskiyou County. The eastside will see highs in the lower 90s. Along the coast, highs will only be in the 60s.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy