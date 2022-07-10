The Men's All-City golf tourney took place this weekend. Who won? Find out here

GALESBURG — Rain-shortened All-City golf tournaments haven't been kind to Kyle McGee recently.

Heavy rain Friday washed out the opening round of the 54-hole event, cutting it to a 36-hole affair.

For the second straight year, McGee held the tourney lead — on Sunday it was a five-stroke edge at the start of play at Soangetaha Country Club — only to lose it in the two-round format. It was strangely similar to last year, when McGee led by three strokes entering the final round.

This time, Mike Tapper, an All-City champion in 2016, took advantage of the opportunity and shot a 3-under par 69 to for a 146 total and a two-stroke victory over Cory Scott and David Blake who tied for second at 148. McGee, who shot a 69 on Saturday at Bunker Links Golf Course, finished fourth after finishing with an 81 and a total of 150.

"I felt confident. I felt good about it," said McGee of his five-stroke lead starting the day.

"But I had back-to-back bogeys on No. 8 and No. 9 and I kind of fell apart after that."

Tapper was fully aware of the challenge he faced starting the day eight strokes off the pace.

"I knew I had to shoot somewhere in the 60s," he said.

"I knew that Soangetaha typically eats some players up."

Tapper birdied No. 5 and No. 6 to gain some momentum and after a bogey on No. 10, birdied 11 and 14.

"I thought I needed a few more but there were some missed opportunities," Tapper said. "And I birdied No. 18 to get to 3-under."

Tapper's charge was so surprising, McGee thought he had lost the tournament to Blake and Scott, who each edged him by two strokes.

"I knew I'd lost it by the 14th hole," McGee said.

Despite his win, Tapper felt some regret that the tourney didn't play its full 54 holes.

"It sucks," he said.

"Soangetaha, Lake Bracken, and Bunker are three completely different courses so that's what's cool about it.

"It requires you to play three good rounds."

Now 43, Tapper gave at least some of the credit for his victory to a new approach to fitness.

"I've been working out with Adam Turner doing a golf fitness program in the mornings," he said. "It's been kind of motivation for both of us.

"It's great for flexibility," he added. "I'm starting to feel better and whether it helps my golf game or not, it's good for my health."

The tournament drew 20 entries to the men's open division and 35 overall to include the super senior and senior divisions.

For the second straight year, Mike Duffy won the super senior title by shooting 46-97-96 - 202 for 45 holes. Blaine Spivey shot 43-80-86-209 to finish second.

The super seniors was the only group to get in nine holes before the rains hit on Friday.

Chris Watkins was also a repeat champion in the senior division with a 75-74-149 to edge Ned Owens by a stroke.

Men's All-City Golf

Saturday at Bunker Links GC

Sunday at Soangetaha CC

Men's Open

Mike Tapper 77-69-146, David Blake 74-74-148, Cory Scott 74-74-148, Kyle McGee 69-82-150, Aaron Thiel 74-80-154, K.C. Harding 79-78-157. Carson Hopping 78-81-159, Ed Johnson 78-81-159, Kolton Munson 79-80-159, Preston Foster 77-83-160, Patrick Young 80-89-169, Kyle Barshinger 86-84-170, Andy Sheldon 80-93-173, Jamie Dickerson 83-91-174, Pierre Williams 84-90-174, J.P. Gunther 92-84-176, Trevor Chazron 84-94-178, Robert St. George 90-106-196, Andrew Kidd 86-WD-WD, Joe Tomich 84-WD-WD

Senior Division

Chris Watkins 73-74-149, Ned Owens 74-76-150, John Minion 72-82-154, Tim Smith 73-82-155, John Bicego 79-83-162, Jeff Jones 79-88-167, Jim Snider 80-88-168, Greg Stacey 81-91-172

Super Senior

(Played 9 holes at Lake Bracken on Friday)

Mike Duffy 45-79-76-202, Blaine Spivey 43-80-86-209, Steve Ferguson 41-80-95-216, Bob Haynes 48-86-88-222, Larry Brady 46-97-96-239