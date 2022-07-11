Legends of the Lost Lands: The First Seeker

Stetson enters Ed’s dreams and navigates through an Edwardian dream hotel populated by dozens of creepy Ed lookalikes in a desperate attempt to rescue his dreamscape from Valkira. Valkira’s dark intentions are finally unveiled.
Jason is determined to help a grieving friend find a lost ally, no matter the danger and no matter the cost. However, things aren’t as they seem when the opportunity for an unexpected betrayal arises… leading to the reveal of a NEW RANGER.
Following the explosive events of the Reckoning War, the Marvel Universe has changed. We told you this was important. To see where all the pieces have fallen and what lies ahead, you're going to want to read this one, Marvelite. The future awaits!
A GALA PERFORMANCE! Emma Frost will do anything to protect the children, including the metaphorical child that is the Hellfire Gala. Last year's was a fantastic success. She would not like it if someone ruined the second. She would not like it at all. But don't worry, I'm sure it'll go fine.
FALLING INTO THE LOOKING GLASS! With her Soulsword shattered, Magik spirals into unfamiliar territory as she confronts her legacy in Limbo—dragging Mirage and Wolfsbane down with her! And while Magik faces the demons of her past, present, and future…Madelyne Pryor inches closer to the throne.
Chivalry 2 developer Torn Banner Studios has released a new developer diary video, a GameSpot exclusive reveal, in which it talks about what's next for the game: new maps, new weapons, and full cross-play party support. Hippodrome, a new tournament map set in the Tenosian Empire and designed for mounted...
“Book III: The Heist”! Captain Cold had a plan to steal from Gorilla Grodd. A plan that was going to make the Rogues rich and change their lives for the better. But now that plan has exploded, and Rogues blood is splattered all over Gorilla City. If the remaining members are going to survive, they need to think fast and work together. But a betrayal by one of the Rogues brings the heat to a whole new level! Continuing this groundbreaking neo-noir take on some of the DCU’s greatest villains!
The National Museum of Nature and Science in Japan has expanded its Pokemon Fossil Museum exhibit with a virtual option, enabling you to take a tour from anywhere in the world. Getting to Japan is a bit difficult under the current circumstances, so unfortunately plenty of us are likely to...
The scars of Zodiac's attack linger with the faithful of the Midnight Mission, but that doesn't stop Moon Knight from picking an entirely new fight. A new arc begins as Moon Knight goes to war with the vampires of the Structure, but he finds it a battle on two fronts—one on the midnight streets, the other within his own mind!
In a new interview, Final Fantasy producer Naoki Yoshida has spoken more about how Final Fantasy XVI's shift towards a more action-focused approach is so that it can appeal to a younger audience. Speaking to Famitsu (and translated by VGC), Yoshida said that the decision was made to move away...
Under Kate Pryde's leadership, the Marauders have set out into space to rescue the first mutants, imprisoned. thousands of years ago by the secret Shi'ar order the Kin Crimson, who are duty bound to protect their secrets and answer to no one not even the Shi'ar empress, Xandra. A threat...
JOURNEY TO THE TEMPLE OF THE BEAST! Banding together the deadliest warriors of the Marvel Universe, Conan and the Savage Avengers have never been accustomed to playing defense. But after being hunted across the Hyborian Age by DEATHLOK THE DESTROYER, only one thing's for certain—our heroes aren't running anymore. Armed with a death-defying plan in the heart of a forbidden temple, can even the Savage Avengers fight against the future? Or will an ancient evil crush their victory before they've even begun? Everything changes in this sword-and-sorcery showdown between Cyborg and Cimmerian!
Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves is working on a documentary about Formula One for Disney+, Variety has learned.
The as-yet-untitled four-part docuseries will reportedly focus on Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn, who in 2009 bought the Honda team, renamed it Brawn GP and took it to two unprecedented championship victories.
Reeves will host the doc and has already been conducting interviews. Among those believed to be on board are former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo, whom Reeves was pictured with last month, and drivers Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello. Brawn himself is also set to take part.
All3Media-owned North...
NEW TEAM REVEALED! At last year’s gala, mutants changed the face of the solar system, terraforming Mars and claiming it for mutantkind. Do you think you can afford to miss this year’s gala, all contained in this one over-sized issue!?
Amazon Studios' upcoming Lord of the Rings TV show, The Rings of Power, has debuted its first full length trailer. The release comes ahead of the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con in the famous Hall H on Friday, July 22. Previously, Rings of Power offered fans a glimpse into this new take on Middle-earth with a teaser trailer and a series of mysterious character posters featuring only hands and various props. This time around, however, we're getting a more expanded view--the full trailer clocks in at two and a half minutes and showcases more new and familiar faces than ever before. Take a look at it now.
Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have released a new update today for their co-op PvP/PvE multiplayer game Evil Dead: The Game. The new Army of Darkness-themed update introduces that movie's Castle Kandar location as a map, as well as weapons, cosmetics, and a new single-player Exploration mode. Army of Darkness is the third installment in the Evil Dead franchise, and is about Ash Williams fighting an army of Deadites in the past while trying to get back home.
Duality brings a new set of mechanics to Destiny 2, taking players into the mind of Calus deep within the Leviathan. The exiled emperor has a whole lot of psychological baggage, and in order to understand what he's trying to accomplish in Season of the Haunted, you and your fireteam are going to need to execute a "mind heist" and unlock his inner secrets.
