America needs the world as much as so many in the world still feel they need America. IN SOME respects, the Russo-Ukrainian War has brought the United States back to the future. Once again, America finds itself confronting two aggressive major powers. Yet unlike during the Cold War, it is China, rather than Russia that poses the most serious long-term threat to the United States. Moreover, China is now a major nuclear power. Indeed, it has eclipsed both Britain and France and not only boasts the world’s third-most powerful strategic nuclear force, but continues to add to its force levels. Finally, whereas the Soviet Union was never a major economic player, economists predict that it is only a matter of time, perhaps less than two decades, before China overtakes the United States to become the world’s leading economic power.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO