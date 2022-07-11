ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Twenty Things We Should Be Busy Bragging About in Minnesota

By Pete Hanson
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here are the top-20 things that we Minnesotans should be bragging about (but don't because it's not 'Minnesota Nice.') Honorable mention...

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.3 KDWB

This Is Minnesota's Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Y-105FM

Popular Comedian Hilariously Roasts Mall of America in Minnesota

Because everyone needs to laugh at least once a day, here you go. Mall of America in Minnesota Gets Hilariously Roasted by Famous Comedian. If you live in Minnesota, the one place you've probably visited at least once is the Mall of America. It's one of the top 50 places everyone in Minnesota needs to visit at least once! And, if you love crowds and walking 10 miles to get to your favorite store, you may have even gone back for another shopping adventure.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Things to do in Minnesota: Summer bucket list

Hannah Trevizo-Monheim, owner of the Minnesota Circle, joins FOX 9 Good Day to share things to do in Minnesota this summer. Minnesota Circle started as a podcast in 2019 and has evolved into working with and highlighting small businesses around Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Prince
Person
Judy Garland
Y-105FM

America’s Favorite French Fries Can Be Found All Over Minnesota

Did you know President Thomas Jefferson is responsible making French fries an American favorite? According to thedailymeal.com, "He brought them to public awareness after discovering them while working abroad as American Minister to France." I'm pretty sure that's the main reason why he's featured on Mount Rushmore. It's National French...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County

If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll soon be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bragging#Minnesota Nice#Buffalo Wild Wings#Oxygen Mask#Minnesotans#Green Giant#Wheaties
boreal.org

Top 10 campsites in Midwest features 4 from Minnesota

Photo of a sun-dappled trail through the pines at Bear Head Lake State Park - MN DNR. The Dyrt has rated four Minnesota campgrounds among the best in the Midwest. "From one of the most photographed lighthouses in America to spectacular landscapes that are home to bears, moose, wolves and lynxes, the Midwest has a lot more going on than rolling farmland," the Dyrt's 2022 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the Midwest list reads.
MINNESOTA STATE
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Minnesota

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Check Out The New Foods At This Year’s Minnesota State Fair

It's one of the most anticipated days of the year-- the day the Minnesota State Fair announces all its new foods!. The Great Minnesota Get-Together is a staple of summer here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and is looking forward to being back at full strength this year. It's set for August 25th through Labor Day, September 5th at the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
News Break
Politics
103.9 The Doc

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Minnesota

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

First Indigenous woman crowned Miss Minnesota

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Miss Minnesota’s new reigning champion is making history. 24-year-old Rachel Evangelisto is the first-ever indigenous Miss Minnesota. She’s an active member of the Standing Rock Nation and a proud Lakota woman. Before the crowning moment on June 17, she held the local title...
WINONA, MN
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy