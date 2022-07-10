ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Your Guide to a Stellar Date Day on the Space Coast

By Stephanie Patterson
Orlando Date Night Guide
Orlando Date Night Guide
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YxoLQ_0gb5jCzb00

Less than a one-hour drive from Orlando, a variety of space and beach-themed experiences await couples wanting to spend the day doing something a little out of the ordinary. We've put together an itinerary highlighting the best of the Space Coast for a space-themed date day to remember. Read on for tips and to learn about a new space-themed rooftop bar!

1. Explore Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Start your day bright and early at The Kennedy Space Center (KSC). The KSC is a hub for exploration and NASA knowledge well worth the price of admission. During your visit, you can take a tour of KSC by bus, see the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), learn how rockets are transported to the launch pad, experience blast-off in the shuttle launch simulator, walk amongst rockets, see the Space Shuttle Atlantis up close, watch mind-boggling IMAX films, and meet an astronaut.

And now with the future of space travel looming, and the Space Coast as the epicenter of that future, you can learn about what's coming. Soon astronauts will return to the moon. The Artemis missions will get us there. And from the moon, soon comes the exploration of Mars. There are new exhibits that showcase the future of space exploration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D99VV_0gb5jCzb00
Rocket Garden and Gateway Building at Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex – Dani Meyering

If you've got kids along for the ride, save some time and energy for the new Planet Play area. This indoor play area is multiple floors of fun for kids. On the second floor there is a small selection of Florida craft beer and wine that can be enjoyed in a small lounge area overlooking the play area.

As nice as it would be to relax together while the kids played, you've got to keep a keen eye on the kids while in Planet Play. It could be easy to lose track of the little astronauts if you're not careful.

First time visitors will definitely be in awe of the sheer amount of exhibits and information, which are so extensive it's difficult to see everything within operating hours. Plan to arrive right when the complex opens at 9am so you don't miss anything.

Artemis Mission Manual Scavenger Hunt

Kennedy Space Center

August 5 – 7, 12pm – 4pm

In NASA Central (outside Journey To Mars and the Space Shop). Each day, find a DJ spinning some dance-worthy tunes and hosting some fun activities appropriate for the entire family. Also, keep an eye out for some street performers at 1:00, 2:00, 3:00, and 4:00 PM. This event caps off the Artemis Mission Manual Scavenger Hunt, available July 01, 2022 – August 07, 2022

Included with Kennedy Space Center admission.

Stop by the Information building just before entering Kennedy Space Center to pick up your Artemis Mission Manual Scavenger Hunt. The Artemis Exploration Stations can be found in the following attractions:

  • Heroes and Legends
  • Journey to Mars
  • Planet Play
  • Outside LEGO® Build to Launch
  • Space Shuttle Atlantis®
  • Apollo/Saturn V Center, via KSC Bus Tour
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEgxf_0gb5jCzb00
Artemis Mission Manual Scavenger Hunt at Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex – Dani Meyering

Note: We were invited by Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to check out all the exhibits and the Artemis Mission Manual Scavenger Hunt in July 2022.

2. Toast the Space Coast at The Space Bar

Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex has a nice selection of dining options that are good for a casual lunch. But save room for drinks and dinner just down the road at The Space Bar. Just ten minutes away from Kennedy Space Center is The Space Bar, a space-themed rooftop bar.

The Space Bar is a hot spot to watch a rocket launch on the Space Coast, but the space themed cocktails and awesome food make it worth a visit anytime. During our recent visit to Kennedy Space Center we stopped at The Space Bar on our way back to Orlando. Since it is so close to the Space Center it made for a perfectly relaxing way to end the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gOviM_0gb5jCzb00
The Space Bar Titusville – Lounge Seating, Bar, and Rocket Launch View – Dani Meyering

The Skyrockets in Flight is like a sweet margarita, without the tang, and is garnished with a Rocket Pop popsicle. The Space Shuttle cocktail is a heavy hitter with Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino, and fresh lemon juice. Its burnt orange color reminded me of the Space Shuttle's tank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wd6nA_0gb5jCzb00
Skyrockets in Flight and Space Shuttle Cocktails at The Space Bar Titusville – Dani Meyering

The Space Bar Nachos are a must! Every single chip in the pile received a generous amount of delicious toppings like queso blanco, braised short rib, and more. Vegetarian options are also available like the Brussels Sprout Bowl and Mediterranean Sandwich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UrMyA_0gb5jCzb00
The Space Bar Nachos – Dani Meyering

The Space Bar is located at the Courtyard by Marriott Titusville. Parking is free and there is an elevator just before the lobby that takes you straight to the rooftop bar. You do not need to be a guest of the hotel to eat and drink at The Space Bar, and with it being less than an hour from Orlando, it is worth it!

Note: Our meals and drinks were complimentary and hosted by The Space Bar.

3. Watch a rocket launch on the Space Coast

After a day spent at the KSC, everything will certainly come full circle as you watch a rocket launch in real time. Although you may be able to spot a launch from your backyard in Orlando, making the trek to the space coast for a nighttime launch is a must-do.

When it comes to choosing a viewing venue, the Cocoa Beach Pier offers a clear view. The beach also offers great rocket launch views year-round. Pack a blanket, pick a spot in the sand, and snuggle with your date as you marvel at the sky. Vew a full list of rocket launch viewing venues. You can also check out our tips for viewing a rocket launch like a local.

While witnessing a rocket launch, it's hard not to imagine the many astronauts who once launched into space from Cape Canaveral. It combines for a memorable and surreal experience that every Floridian should have at least once.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRQNO_0gb5jCzb00
Crowds line the Cocoa Beach Pier to watch Thursday mornings launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket launch from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, aboard is a GPS navigation satellite. Photo credit: Craig Rubadoux, Florida Today

4. Visit the Cocoa Beach Pier

After you've absorbed all the space knowledge you can handle, take a short 30-minute drive to the Cocoa Beach Pier. Located on Meade Avenue in Cocoa Beach, the pier is an iconic landmark home to a number of bars, restaurants, and shops. Plan to arrive just before sunset for gorgeous views; the East coast sunsets are definitely photo-worthy. With a tropical cocktail in hand, fix your eyes on the ocean to watch dozens of surfers, or drift your gaze skyward.

The pier is an ideal spot to refuel before heading back to Orlando. Pelican's Bar & Grill is a great indoor option with floor to ceiling windows, offering a beautiful panoramic view of the ocean. The menu is extensive and includes many seafood favorites, such as the lobster roll served on a toasted, buttery bun, and spicy shrimp tacos. The beer-battered fries are out of this world!

While planning your visit, check the rocket launch schedule. The pier offers one of the best vantage points for watching a rocket launch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rp0M5_0gb5jCzb00
Photo credit: Stephanie Patterson

5. Go Bioluminescent kayaking under the stars

If you're unable to catch a rocket launch, an evening spent bioluminescent kayaking is an equally illuminating experience. This leisurely, 2-hour guided tour launches in the evening, when the water is aglow with bioluminescent organisms. Placing your hand or paddle in the water will instantly create a blue glow around you.

While the bioluminescent organisms are fascinating, the tour also offers incredible views of the night sky. Watch for passing meteors or a view of the Milky Way, or simply drift along with the current while enjoying the stars. Tours are offered almost every month of the year, but June-October is best for bioluminescence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Subt_0gb5jCzb00
Photo credit: A Day Away Kayak Tours

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Orlando: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Orlando, Florida

The Florida weather can be very hot and humid during the summer, so it’s essential to take the appropriate precautions when planning an Orlando Florida vacation. The state’s warm temperatures also make it difficult to enjoy outdoor activities. Visitors to the Orlando Botanical Garden should pack plenty of water and sunscreen, since the entire garden is outside. Also, don’t forget to bring sun protection and bug spray, since the mosquitoes in Orlando are no joke! While you’re in town, you may want to catch a game of basketball or ice hockey at the Amway Center. Orlando is home to the NBA Orlando Magic and the ECHL Orlando Solar Bears.
ORLANDO, FL
Debbie Centeno

Drive Your Own Catamaran this Summer in Catboat Escapes in Clermont

Catboat Escapes is by far one of the best water rides there is. On Catboat Escapes, you will cruise on your own catamaran across lakes in the Clermont Chain of Lakes. If you enjoy nature, you will love this adventure. It is a 2-hour ride through spectacular scenery by mother nature and escorted by a guide. It is serene, yet thrilling to see the array of birds, flora, lakes, canals, and rivers Florida offers.
CLERMONT, FL
Inside the Magic

Famous Airline Announces It Will Suspend Service to Orlando, Florida

Flying into Orlando International Airport is the start of a magical vacation for many vacation goers. Unfortunately, one famous airline has announced it will suspend service to Orlando beginning in September. Hawaiian Airlines has just announced it will suspend service between Honolulu and Orlando starting September 7, 2022. According to...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
Sunset, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Cocoa Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
disneyfoodblog.com

NEW Non-Stop Flights to Orlando by Spirit Airlines Coming Soon!

Despite high demand for travel this summer, many airlines have recently been cutting back on flights due to staffing shortages. But this isn’t the case for all airlines. A few airlines — such as Breeze Airways and Norse Atlantic Airways — have instead ADDED new flights to their schedules, including routes to Orlando. Now, another airline is adding a new route to the Orlando International Airport, which could make traveling to Disney World easier for some guests.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

#BringToOrlando: These abandoned Vietnamese coffee boats

Winter Park is blessed with a system of interconnected lakes and Venetian-style canals, so maybe it’s time Orlando got a little bit wet and embraced its water-based real estate. Following an uptick in fish deaths on the lake when they were caught discharging untreated wastewater, Hanoi authorities reportedly shut...
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

New SoDo 4 Rivers location opening July 15th

The SoDo location of 4 Rivers Smokehouse (Instagram | Website) that we told you about HERE in August 2021 is finally opening this week. The new 3,636 SF restaurant has taken the place of a former Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers at 3200 S. Orange Avenue [GMap] and will feature a double drive-through, a beer garden, and an outdoor event space the company is calling the “4 Rivers Pavilion.” They will also be serving beer and wine.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Shuttle#Kennedy Space Center#Space Coast#Space Exploration#Ksc#Artemis
orlandoweekly.com

New cheese shop Simply Cheese plans Winter Park opening this month

We have gouda news for Orlando cheeseheads. Simply Cheese, a new shop for all things fromage, will be opening this month in Winter Park. The Aloma Avenue shop will serve 40 different types of cheese, as well as charcuterie boards, meats and jams. The brie-ginning of the shop’s story starts...
WINTER PARK, FL
flcourier.com

AKAs attending international convention this week in Orlando

Hundreds of members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority are shown in their trademark pink and green colors outside of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park late Saturday night, a day before the sorority’s international convention began in Orlando. The sorority members, known as AKAs, were at the Disney...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

See What Airline Will No Longer Fly to Orlando

Flying has been a bit difficult in recent months, and it seems as though more and more airlines are showing signs of struggle. There have been a ton of flight cancelations due to staffing issues, weather, COVID-19 Some airlines have cut down on their routes, and now, one airline is...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NASA
click orlando

National French Fry Day: Deep-fried deals and finding your new favorite fries around Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s National French Fry Day on Wednesday and that means it’s time to decide which Central Floridian-accessible fries are your favorites. There usually are some relevant deals to take advantage of on any given national “day,” but these little observances are always handy as conversation starters, and once you inform someone that it’s National French Fry Day, what else is there to really talk about besides the best fries in town? French people? Or, perhaps the Belgians who actually invented French fries?
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Popular Kissimmee restaurant taking over former Fuddruckers

EDIT: The original version of this post stated the concept was “fast-casual” like the original location in Kissimmee but the restaurant is in fact “fancy and sit-down” according to my friend with amazing hair, Amy Drew Thompson, at Orlando Sentinel. Crocante Rotisserie Kitchen (Facebook | Website)...
KISSIMMEE, FL
globalmunchkins.com

11 of the Best Things To Do At Universal CityWalk Orlando

The panoramic view of Universal CityWalk Orlando is breathtaking, featuring fantastical architecture and a festive array of neon lights and colors, but the real fun to be had is up close and personal. Visitors to Universal Studios and Universal’s Islands of Adventure need only step outside the theme park to...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Plan a Thrift Store Filled Day with Your Favs

Time for your next date night or friend meet up and out of ideas? Take a trip to some of Orlando's coolest thrift stores and make the most out of your day! Come explore these thrift stores in Orlando with... The post Plan a Thrift Store Filled Day with Your Favs appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE
kennythepirate.com

What to expect at Orlando International Airport new Terminal C

Take a look at when Orlando International Airport opens Terminal C along with all the cool upgrades, shops, and dining here. The Orlando airport (MCO) is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Cafe Boutique Piano opening this August

Cafe-Boutique Piano (Facebook | Instagram), a “European-influenced” restaurant concept we told you about HERE in September 2021, is scheduled to open next month in Winter Park’s Hannibal Square. According to the Instagram post embedded above, the new venue is scheduled to open on August 4th at 558...
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Central Florida storms to begin firing off later in the afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more showers and storms later this afternoon. Expect storms mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Rain chances will be at 40% on Tuesday and 50% for Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances increase to 70% for Friday....
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
274
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando area is packed with amazing experiences, activities, restaurants and events. It’s the reason why more than 60 million people visit each year. But whether you live here or are just visiting, chances are there’s more to explore that you ever imagined. This is where we come in! We curate the best of Orlando for grown ups, making it easier to find fun things to do as a couple or with your best buds.

 https://orlandodatenightguide.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy