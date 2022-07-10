ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Heavy rainfall floods roads and knocks out power across Charleston County

By Steve Garrison sgarrison@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy rain fell across Berkeley and Charleston counties July 10, causing road closures and power outages. By 6:45 p.m., a slow-moving storm system had dumped 4 to 6 inches of rain across portions of Daniel Island and Mount Pleasant, according to the National Weather Service. An additional 3 to 5 inches...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 1

Related
counton2.com

SCDNR: Heavy rains lift drought in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) on Wednesday announced that drought conditions have improved in many counties across the state after a period of heavy rainfall. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee met July 13 and downgraded drought status for 29 counties. In...
CHARLESTON, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 327 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Pinopolis to near Knightsville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Moncks Corner, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, Ladson, Daniel Island, Ridgeville, Crowfield Plantation, Jedburg, Old Santee Canal State Park, Huger and Cainhoy. This warning includes I-26 between mile markers 189 and 209. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

King Tide and Coastal Flooding

King tides are a natural phenomenon and predictable, but they don’t happen everyday. King tides can create challenges for us here in the lowcountry, but once we understand them, they are easy to navigate!. A king tide is the highest seasonal tide that occurs each year and is affected...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
live5news.com

Charleston could see ‘major’ flood improvement in next five years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heavy rainfall paired with high tide caused more flooding in Charleston Sunday. Despite road closures and a messy evening for travel, it’s not something that’s uncommon to see. The city’s elevation is very low, and climate change is worsening an already difficult flooding situation,...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Storms flood Dorchester Road in North Charleston Sunday afternoon

UPDATE: The following have been reported as “completely impassible” by NCPD: Dorchester Rd at Leeds Ave Industrial between Azalea and Dorchester Rd — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday evening storms have left Dorchester Road flooded. According to North Charleston Police, Dorchester Road between Remus and Rivers Avenue is completely under water. NCPD reported this […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

CRASH CLEARED: Overturned dump truck closed ramp on I-526E at exit 24

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that closed the right exit ramp on I-526 eastbound has now been cleared. It happened at exit 24 in the Daniel Island area Wednesday afternoon. The Charleston Police Department says the crash only involved a dump...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Daniel Island#King#The Post And Courier#Tunnel Of Trouble
WCBD Count on 2

Crash closes exit ramp on I-526E

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Traffic is backed up along I-526 eastbound following a crash on Wednesday afternoon. The ramp at Exit 24 to Daniel Island is closed, according to SCDOT. SCDOT cameras also show traffic slowed on westbound lanes for several miles. There is no word on injuries yet. Count on...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Sunday storm downs tree on HWY 45

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District reported a tree in the roadway of Highway 45 following local storms. First responders across the Lowcountry worked to maintain roadways Sunday amid severe weather. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for portions of the Lowcountry Sunday evening around 4:00 p.m. According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, a […]
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
live5news.com

Crews clear crash on I-526 near I-26 exit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a crash on I-526 that had eastbound lanes blocked Tuesday night. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash had all eastbound lanes closed on I-526 at 5:59 p.m. The crash was reported as cleared at 7:19 p.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley Revitalization Commission to hear design proposition for abandoned car dealership

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday at the West Ashely Revitalization Commission an architecture firm will present their design for an abandoned lot in West Ashley. If you’re driving down the Savannah Highway in West Ashley, you may have seen an abandoned car dealership near Toast and Captain D’s. R4 Architecture is revealing their proposed design for the 1948/1950 Savannah Highway Redevelopment Plan at Wednesday’s meeting.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Moncks Corner wants input as it prepares for the future

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner leaders are asking for residents to take part in planning for the future in one of the Lowcountry’s fastest-growing areas. Town leaders are working on their 2022 comprehensive plan and they say this plan will define what the town will focus on over the next decade, which is why community input is so important to the process.
MONCKS CORNER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy