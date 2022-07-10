Top 10 SEC Football rivalries post-potential realignment

Photo by Bob Levey | Getty Images

We are witnessing one of the greatest shifts in college football history.

Realignment is annihilating the Power Five, and whether it’s for better or for worse, UCLA is going to play Rutgers on a semi-annual basis, so that’s gotta count for something.

The Southeastern Conference, being the powerhouse that it is, will be one of the heavy hitters adding schools over the next couple of years. Texas and Oklahoma are targeting a 2024 arrival, but the question will be who else will join the Longhorns and Sooners?

Rumors began to swirl earlier this week that four ACC schools — North Carolina, Florida State, Clemson and Virginia– were negotiating to potentially join the conference as well.

A 20-team conference? Kinda cool, but kinda gross. I mean who else wouldn’t be looking forward to that once-a-decade trip to Charlottesville on a Thursday night in October?

The upside of a “mega-conference” however, is the uptick in rivalry games. The addition of Texas alone revives multiple fan-favorite matchups that no longer occur on a yearly basis. Add in some of the powers that be in the ACC, and you’re looking at some big-time battles that would happen more often as a result of conference play.

So let’s assume that the four aforementioned schools come along with Texas and Oklahoma to the place where it just means…more. In that case, what are the top 10 rivalries in-conference? Hear me out…

10. Alabama vs. Tennessee

If I’m being honest with you, the Third Saturday in October does nothing for me. The Crimson Tide is riding a 15-game win streak, with an average margin of victory of 25.8 points.

Whether it’s in Neyland or Bryant-Denny, I’ve never bought into giving the Volunteers a chance, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. Maybe there’s an age bias here since I’m a 2000 baby and UT hasn’t won since 2006 — all I know is Crimson Tide dominance.

Nostalgia and history are cool and all, but if the SEC can’t find a way to keep this game on the schedule every season, my feelings won’t be hurt, and neither should yours, Vols fans.

9. Alabama vs. LSU

I juggled where to place Alabama and LSU, mostly because I don’t feel as though the animosity is really there between the two. Regardless of that, when these two teams face-off, there’s usually a big game feel associated with it.

The Saban Bowl has favored the Tide since the arrival of the hall of fame coach in Tuscaloosa, with Bama winning 11 of 15 games, including nine of the last 10.

There are multiple games I immediately think of between these two. The 9-6 overtime win for LSU in 2011 in Bryant-Denny, only for Alabama to exact revenge in the BCS Championship two months later. In 2015, the Tide managed to figure out Leonard Fournette, who was having one of the best seasons in college football history. And of course, the 2019 barnburner that saw Joe Burrow defeat Tua Tagovailoa in a 46-41 shootout en route to a championship.

This rivalry is associated with greatness.

8. Auburn vs. Georgia

Although it’s been dominated by Georgia as of late, the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is one of the more historically close rivalries in the SEC and college football.

After winning eight of the last nine games between the two, UGA leads the series 62-56-8. It is the second-most played rivalry in the FBS, behind just Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

This game is almost always a gritty affair, at least before Kirby Smart took his program to the next level, while Bryan Harsin…is trying? I think?

Between Uga V biting at Robert Baker in 1996 and the infamous Prayer at Jordan-Hare in 2013, there are plenty of memorable moments that come to mind when these two square off.

7. Clemson vs. South Carolina

The Tigers and Gamecocks played one another for 111 years straight until the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the two were unable to play in 2020.

Dubbed the Palmetto Bowl, South Carolina has actually held its own over the course of time — pre-Dabo Swinney dominance, at least. Clemson leads the series 72-42-4 and has won seven in a row. Undoubtedly there’s been a lack of excitement for the game over the past few seasons — while Clemson has risen, South Carolina has fought to stay in the middle of the pack in the SEC East.

This game happens every year anyway, and there are more fun potential rivals for the Tigers if they join the SEC, but a new layer would be added to the matchup if the two teams were battling for conference supremacy.

6. Texas vs. Texas A&M

The Aggies fleeing the Big 12 to join the SEC in 2012 put an end to this intense rivalry that has been historically dominated by the Longhorns.

Often played on Thanksgiving Day, Texas won the last meeting between the two in 2011 in College Station thanks to a 40-yard field goal from Justin Tucker as time expired. It’s fair to say that, since then, A&M has done more than hold its own.

Jimbo Fisher has elevated A&M’s program, while the Longhorns are still trying to find out if they’re “back” yet. We were robbed of Johnny Manziel throwing the horns down in Austin, but the renewal of this rivalry is an exciting one.

5. Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

The Egg Bowl is sneaky exciting. Often standing alone on Thanksgiving night, something wild is always bound to happen. I don’t know if we’ll ever top the dog peeing celebration in 2019, however.

Ole Miss leads the all-time series 64-45-6, but it’s been a back-and-forth affair as of late, with the Rebels winning six of the last 10 — if you don’t count vacated victories of course.

The fate of both teams’ seasons is often decided by the time the two get together, but it’s truly the embodiment of a good old-fashioned SEC rivalry between the school and the state school.

Also, Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach. Need I say more?

4. Florida vs. Florida State

From Bobby Bowden and Steve Spurrier to Urban Meyer and Jimbo Fisher, some magnificent football coaches and some even better teams have met when Florida and Florida State square off.

The Gators lead the all-time series 37-26-2, but the teams usually take turns in whose dominating who. Since 2000, UF has won 11 games while the Seminoles have claimed 10. Over that stretch, Florida won six in a row from 04-09, while FSU responded by winning seven of the next eight. UF is currently on a three-game winning streak.

It feels fair to say that since the Jameis Winston era ended in Tallahassee, the rivalry has lost a bit of its luster, mostly due to FSU not living up to expectations. But what better way to light a new fire between the two than a new chapter with both teams in the same conference?

3. Florida vs. Georgia

Okay, I’ll say it — The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is a stupid name for a rivalry.

Regardless, sparks fly when these two get together in Jacksonville. UGA leads the all-time series 53-44-2, but it’s very seldom that you see a beatdown on one side or the other. Again, at least before Kirby Smart did his thing.

Upsets have been a common theme as of late also. Since 2000, the lower or unranked team between the two has managed to win eight times.

These days, UF feels like one of the only regular-season hopes that college football fans have when it comes to handing Georgia a loss before the SEC Championship comes around.

2. Oklahoma vs. Texas

The Red River Shootout, Rivalry or Showdown — whatever you want to call it — is just about as big of a deal as it gets.

Oklahoma has won four in a row in this tight-knit rivalry that sees more points than a foam finger convention. To say the least, having the SEC brand attached to this game on a yearly basis is a big, big deal.

When Arch Manning has to take on the Sooners after back-to-back road games in Starkville and Auburn, we’ll see what the Longhorns are made of. Will there be points? Yes, many. Will there be defense? Probably not, no.

1. Auburn vs. Alabama

I could just roll the Kick Six clip and that’s really all the argument I’d need for why this is at the top.

It feels pretty set in stone that it doesn’t get bigger than the Iron Bowl, and usually, that’s correct. Auburn’s current trajectory is very concerning, however. In the past few years there hasn’t been much more to play for than pride for the Tigers.

However, as we saw last season, it doesn’t matter how good or bad Auburn is, the Tigers will put up a fight, and probably a damn good one too.

The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series 48-37-1 and has won seven of the last 10. No matter what, all eyes are on the Heart of Dixie in November.

Honorable Mentions: