Highland Park, IL

Veteran reunited with young Highland Park parade-goer he helped comfort

nypressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — An Army veteran who helped escort people to safety during the Highland Park mass reunited with an 8-year-old girl he helped save. Andy Alcorn helped dozens of people that day but said there was one young girl, Mia Gemmato, who also helped him. “These...

nypressnews.com

CBS Chicago

Suburban mom sets up Facebook site to connect resources for the Highland Park community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As lawmakers and people in Highland Park fight for change in D.C., a Facebook group is creating a hub of donations for the parade shooting survivors.CBS 2's Tara Molina spoke to a woman who has raised thousands of dollars for the Highland Park Community Foundation.She started a Facebook group, Stronger Highland Park, with almost 10,000 members. People here and across the county looking to help in any way they can.What started as family food donations grew to a Facebook group already generating thousands in donations for Highland Park community.Limore Zilberman is the woman behind the effort."People kept...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Scammers reportedly targeting survivors of Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Scammers are reportedly targeting survivors of the Highland Park parade shooting. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says his office has received several reports of anonymous callers offering to help victims with aid compensation applications. Family members and friends of victims say they became suspicious when the...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

Charise’s ashes find rest at Forest Home

Charise Kotkoski died alone at the age of 61 in a house fire in Will County in 2012, and no one showed up to take care of her remains. Alone in life and alone in death, her ashes remained on a shelf in the Will County Sheriff’s office for the last 10 years.
WILL COUNTY, IL
Chicago Parents

An Unimaginable Tragedy in Highland Park

I’m sitting with my laptop in the waiting room of a local North Shore therapy office. My daughter is in a session for the second time this week (her choice). I have no idea how she’s processing all of this. But I know she feels safe here and she wants to be here. As I write I’m feeling monumental sadness and anger because a piece of innocence has been broken in my children, and our sense of safety, shattered.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Funeral set for Highland Park mass shooting victim Irina McCarthy

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A funeral will take place Tuesday for a mother killed during the July 4th parade in Highland Park. Irina McCarthy and her husband, Kevin, were shot and killed last Monday right in front of their 2-year-old son, Aiden, who was left an orphan.Now a funeral is set for Irina on Tuesday. She will be laid to rest in a private service.And as we mourn those who were lost, survivors from the Highland Park mass shooting are mourning both the victims and their sense of safety forever shattered.Three recent Highland Park High School graduates who were there shared how anxiety...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

'Mom, there's an alligator here': Kenosha police capture alligator wandering the street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not unusual for a pet to escape its yard.But when that pet is an alligator, it tends to create a big stir."Mom yells at him 'get away from the street,'" Kenosha Lt. Joseph Nosalik, who said the kid has a strange response."'But mom, there's an alligator here.'" Sure enough, there's an alligator in the road." Kids in Kenosha spotted the gator wandering the streets after it got out of the backyard where it had been sunning itself in a kiddie pool. That led to Kenosha officers answering a call they'll likely never get again."It's a lot of sad news that we deal with, and to be able to respond to a call like this, and have a few laughs during your daytime, yeah. It's badly needed, I think," said the officer.The gator is now back with its owner, who promises to keep a closer eye on it.Chicago had its own gator adventure in 2019 when "Chance the Snapper" was captured in the Humboldt Park Lagoon after a week-long search.He's now living at a farm in Florida.
KENOSHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

Threats made against Bridgeview music festival: police

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Police are monitoring threats made towards the North Coast Music Festival. The annual event is held over Labor Day weekend in Bridgeview. Organizers say a Facebook post targeted at the music festival included racial slurs and a mention of violence. The person who made the threat has...
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
Block Club Chicago

South Side Mother, Housing Activist With Disability Wants To Be A Maxim Magazine Cover Girl: ‘We Are Capable’

KENWOOD — Ashley Salibellas has long felt disrespected by potential employers and others because of her physical disability, which stems from a childhood brain tumor. Now, the Kenwood resident, mother and housing activist plans to prove people with disabilities can do anything — not least of all, model for an international magazine’s centerfold — as she campaigns to be Maxim’s 2022 cover girl.
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

What is the dark secret lurking under Chicago's picturesque Lincoln Park?

The Couch Tomb is a reminder that Lincoln Park was once a cemetery. Couch Mausoleum Lincoln ParkJmp2web, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) I took a stroll through Lincoln Park recently. It was a perfect summer day. Clear skies, but not too hot, thanks to the cool breeze blowing in from the lake. Crowds of people were milling around. A wedding party was having their pictures taken in front of the backdrop of the Chicago skyline.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

4 fireworks postponed but could be rescheduled

No fireworks graced the sky above Oak Park and River Forest High School on the Fourth of July, but there is a chance that the display could be reset to a future date. Oak Park’s firework contractor has agreed to allow the village to reschedule, according to Oak Park Village President Vicki Scaman.
OAK PARK, IL
valpo.life

Pierogi Fest Takes A Stand of Sorts!

Pierogi Fest that wacky, goofy, off the wall festival that everyone looks forward to and held Friday July 29th (11AM to 11PM), Saturday July 30th (11 AM to 11 PM) and Sunday July 31st (11AM to 5PM because the chairman gets tired and wants to go home) in Downtown Whiting, Indiana is taking a stand, well… depending on the person, it might be sitting down.
WHITING, IN
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

‘Let me call you back’: Scammers constantly looking for victims, police advise, so be alert

“We do not consider ourselves to be susceptible to a scam,” a Woodstock woman wrote about her and her husband, “and yet we fell for it! We were embarrassed. …” […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for community newspapers in Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa for the past five decades, and was a college journalism instructor for 17 years.
WOODSTOCK, IL

