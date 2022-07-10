ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

By Logan Ulrich
nfltraderumors.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times says there’s “not a chance” of the Buccaneers trading for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, in response to speculation about the possibility. Stroud cites an unnamed member of the coaching staff who told him: “If (Garoppolo) could throw a...

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend News

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo last week. Internet sleuths have concluded that Rodgers' new tattoo might've been inspired by his rumored new girlfriend. "Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
Tampa, FL
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Sunrise, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Sunrise, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly Pursuing Free Agent Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh is one of the NFL's most intriguing free agents still available. Time is running out for the 35-year-old defensive tackle to find a new home before landing camp, but Suh remains in talks with potential suitors. According to Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report, Suh has...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Randy Moss Job News

Randy Moss has been one of the most-prominent faces of ESPN's coverage of the NFL for years. However, the legendary NFL wide receiver will have a reduced role moving forward. ESPN announced on Monday that Robert Griffin III will be taking over for Moss on "Monday Night Countdown." Moss reportedly...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
Person
Michael Rothstein
thecomeback.com

Panthers release QB following Baker Mayfield trade

Baker Mayfield officially joined the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday following his trade, but in order to become a member of the roster, that means that someone else had to be removed from it. Unfortunately, that meant that the NFL team waived undrafted rookie free agent quarterback Davis Cheek. Cheek, who...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre Broadcasting News

We've seen some big names step into the NFL broadcasting booth in recent years, with Tony Romo joining CBS and Tom Brady reportedly set to join Fox Sports. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly open to the idea of becoming a broadcaster. Favre was one of the most-entertaining quarterbacks in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Falcons#Panthers#American Football#The Tampa Bay Times#Espn#Athletic#Gm
FanSided

Tom Brady can make winning history with Buccaneers playoff run

Tom Brady can make history (again) if he leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on another deep playoff run. It would just be another notch on the ol’ belt for the GOAT. You know it’s funny. NFL history, much like world history, often repeat itself. It’s a history of cycles. In today’s pass-happy NFL, the aerial assault that we see every Sunday only gets more awesome with each passing week. It’s due in large part to the fact that we are blessed with more young stud quarterbacks than we’ve ever seen at one time before. They also primarily reside in the AFC. That said, the defending champion Los Angeles Rams reside in the NFC, and that conference has one two of the last three Super Bowls despite the young talent in the other conference.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Sean Payton Is Believed To Have Interest In 3 NFL Teams

Shortly after the 2021 regular season ended, Sean Payton stepped down from his role as the head coach of the Saints. His future in the NFL is unclear at this time, but it's evident that teams are interested in his services. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the...
NFL
The Spun

Le'Veon Bell Announces Decision: NFL World Reacts

Late last month, the football world learned that two former star running backs would be stepping in the ring. Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell reportedly signed contracts for a heavyweight boxing exhibition on July 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. They're just the latest former star athletes to opt for an exhibition boxing match.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Miami Dolphins Prepared to Offer Super Bowl Champion Coach $100 Million Contract

The Miami Dolphins were ready to make a huge move in order to become a champion. As reported by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Dolphins were set to offer former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton a $100 million contract to coach the team. It would have been the second known $100 million contract in NFL history with the first being, Jon Gruden, with the Oakland Raiders, according to CBS Sports.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bojangles is ready for new Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

When it comes to new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield and Bojangles, the jokes write themselves. Well, Mayfield already gets it. On Tuesday, the 27-year-old passer fielded questions from media for the first time as a Carolina Panther. And as a Carolina Panther—or any kind of Carolinian, for that matter—it’s a right of passage to dine at the popular Charlotte-based restaurant chain.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy