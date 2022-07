Our latest MVP poll features two star sluggers maintaining their top spot in their respective leagues, but also a pair of newcomers crashing the top-five party. MLB.com voters were asked to rank their top five MVP candidates in each league based on what has happened so far and what they expect will happen in the months to come. Players received vote points on a 5-4-3-2-1 scale -- five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote and so on, with 38 voters participating. Here are the results. (All stats are through Wednesday. All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.)

MLB ・ 14 HOURS AGO