Atlanta Cup race results, driver points

By Chris Estrada
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, Chase Elliott scored his third win of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and his first career Cup win at home track Atlanta Motor Speedway. Elliott won Sunday’s...

nascar.nbcsports.com

Comments / 7

Rob Forshy
3d ago

Chase Elliott one of my favorite racers I also liked his dad hope he wins the championship

Reply(1)
12
 

