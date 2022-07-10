Atlanta Cup race results, driver points

Chase Elliott became the first driver of the season to reach three wins last week in Atlanta. Now, the leader in the NASCAR standings will try to make it four wins at the 2022 Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday. The Magic Mile has hosted the NASCAR Cup Series since the early 1990s, and the unique asphalt and granite pavement will be a test for the next-gen car. With just seven races remaining in the regular season and only a few spots in the NASCAR Playoffs up for grabs, the stakes will be high when the 2022 NASCAR at New Hampshire green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday on USA (stream now on FuboTV).

8 HOURS AGO