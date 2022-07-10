ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Analyzing Alexandar Georgiev New Contract with Colorado Avalanche (+)

By Adrian Dater
coloradohockeynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was off by 1.2 million dollars. That’s still a pretty good chunk of change. I predicted the other day that the next Alexandar Georgiev contract would come in at...

coloradohockeynow.com

Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers may sign Ryan Lindgren’s brother Charlie as next backup

The New York Rangers need a new backup goalie now that they’ve traded Alexandar Georgiev to the Colorado Avalanche. Two pending UFA targets that were expected to be high on Chris Drury’s wishlist may be going elsewhere. According to Elliotte Friedman, Thomas Greiss is heading to the St. Louis Blues and Martin Jones may be signing with the Seattle Kraken.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

New York Rangers trade Patrik Nemeth, sign goalie Louis Domingue

The New York Rangers were able to trade defenseman Patrik Nemeth and his entire cap hit off the books to the Arizona Coyotes. After opting not to buy Nemeth out on Tuesday, the Rangers were able to shed his entire $2.5 million cap hit for two seasons but at a cost. GM Chris Drury has to add a second round pick in 2025, plus a conditional pick that will either be a second round pick in 2024 or 2026.
GLENDALE, AZ
ESPN

Detroit Red Wings grab ex-New York Rangers center Andrew Copp

The Detroit Red Wings added depth down the middle by signing center Andrew Copp -- a Michigan native-- to a five-year, $28.1 million deal. "I think it's a chance to grow with the team that they have there right now," Copp said on ESPN's "The Point." Acquired from the Winnipeg...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Red Wings sign David Perron to two-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed left wing David Perron to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $4.75 million. goals (T3rd), 30 assists (10th), 57 points (8th), 11 power play goals (1st), 26 power play points (1st), 48 penalty minutes (T2nd) and 177 shots (4th) in 67 games. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound winger also recorded 13 points (9-4-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 postseason contests as the Blues reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, falling to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche in six games. Originally selected by the Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron helped the franchise claim its first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019, contributing 16 points (9-7-16), a plus-four rating and 16 penalty minutes in 26 playoff games. He also reached the 2018 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, totaling nine points (1-8-9), a plus-one rating and 10 penalty minutes in postseason 15 games.
DETROIT, MI

