ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Best of the Best! St. Augustine tour voted No. 1 in the world on Tripadvisor list

By By Renee Unsworth
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzpbE_0gb5bsL500

After just three years in town, St. Augustine Experiences has been voted Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice 2022 Best of the Best for Top Wine, Beer & Spirits Experiences in the world.

Not Best in Florida or Best in the United States. Best in the world.

And it makes sense since so many people vacation in the Ancient City for its history, attractions and, for the past 10 to 15 years, the vibrant food and spirits scene.

Specifically, Tripadvisor reviewed The Perfect Pairing: Wine, Cocktail and Food Experience, which includes a visit to three St. Augustine restaurants and bars in the historic district.

“We have worked with some incredible locations over the years, including Casa de Vino 57, Carrera Wine Cellar, The Floridian, Boat Drinks, Mojo Old City BBQ, Drunken Horse, Bar Harbor Cheesecake and Forgotten Tonic,” said Alex Drywa, co-owner of St. Augustine Experiences. “Our tours are ever-evolving, so we are always looking for new food to feature and switch up our stops based on day of the week, season or reservation availability.”

'Everybody came to Scarlett's':Why the landmark restaurant is closing after over 40 years

Mobility improvements:St. Augustine receives $500K Florida DOT grant, plans to launch downtown shuttle

Heading downtown?:5 things to know about 24 Cathedral Place in St. Augustine, home of Treasury on the Plaza

Drywa and his business partner, Garry Zafrani, have been running historic and culinary walking tours in New York City for 12 years with their first company, Manhattan Walking Tour.

“When we first started, my partner Garry mentioned to me that he had just bought a place in St. Augustine, so he invited me to visit. I still remember the first time I turned off Route 1 into downtown and instantly fell in love with this city,” Drywa said. “We were so busy getting New York off the ground, though, St. Augustine was just my place to escape. It took nine years of visiting, studying the history, and making friends before we finally felt comfortable opening in 2019.”

The St. Johns County Visitors and Convention Bureau credits the Mumford & Sons "Gentlemen of the Road Tour" in 2013 with bringing a new audience to St. Augustine to discover the culinary scene.

“That event brought a group of affluent young people who discovered our area as walkable, with great food, and affordable offerings, and that has helped spur on the food and culinary scene here,” said Richard Goldman, president and chief executive officer of the St. Johns County Visitors and Convention Bureau.

“The destination has really gone from a handful of decent restaurants to becoming a mecca of great restaurants where chefs want to be and create,” Goldman said. “For instance, The Drunken Horse, a newer restaurant on Charlotte Street, also has a property in Manhattan.”

In addition, the St. Augustine Distillery Company, located in the renovated circa-1907 Ice Plant building, opened in 2014, and attracts spirits aficionados to the nation’s oldest city from all over. It's award-winning craft spirits include Florida cane vodka, gin, rum, and bourbon. A sister location called City Gate Spirits opened on Saint George Street, offering flavored vodkas, moonshine, whiskey and rum.

Other recent accolades include Southern Living magazine naming St. Augustine the top "Foodie City" in the South in 2019. In addition, Collage restaurant on Hypolita Street has been in the Top 100 Restaurants in America by OpenTable for four consecutive years.

“The beauty of the Tripadvisor recognition is that St. Augustine Experiences was recommended more than any other culinary tour in the world,” Goldman said. “St. Augustine now houses one of the best experiences in the world!”

Other St. Augustine Experiences tours include the Ale Trail Craft Beer & History Experience; the Not Just a Chocolate Tour; a new Dining at Twilight tour; and the St. Augustine History Tour. In partnership with St. Augustine Sailing, the Land & Sea Experiences, which includes a morning or afternoon charter on a beautiful yacht, paired with a culinary-themed walking tour on the same day.

In addition to the public tours, the company can create customized tours for wedding weekends; bachelor and bachelorette parties; family reunions; birthdays; team-building; corporate outings; and other special occasions. Learn more at staugustineexperiences.com.

Drywa had no idea that the Perfect Pairings tour was No. 1 on the Tripadvisor list until people started telling him.

“This was a complete shock! A very happy shock, and we were beyond elated!” he said. “My favorite part of the tours is meeting new people from around the country and world every day. I've made so many good friends over the past 12 years who started as my guests on tour. One of our biggest markets in NYC was northeast Florida, so when we began building our tours, we had so many awesome friends in the 904 area code to come test our tours before launching. We recently had a family visit St. Augustine from Leeds in the U.K. They did their first tour with us nine years ago in New York City. It was so exciting to have them on our tour here and introduce them to all the amazing restaurants and partners we've made in St. Augustine.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

St. Augustine: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In St. Augustine, Florida

Known as the oldest continuously occupied European settlement, St. Augustine is a must-visit destination for history lovers. This city is also renowned for its 42-mile-long sandy beaches. Here, you can enjoy the natural beauty of the area and explore its fascinating history. But be prepared to be surrounded by some creepy ghosts as well, so you may want to plan your vacation accordingly. There are many things to do and see in St. Augustine, from sightseeing to shopping.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Kristen Walters

Popular Florida restaurant closes abruptly after 12 years

A popular restaurant in Florida recently announced that it would be closing its doors for good after serving patrons in the community for over a decade. Simply Sara's, a popular restaurant in Ortega, Florida, has announced that it will be closing its doors for good after serving patrons in the community for over 12 years.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Alligator spotted in clouds in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - This is probably the most ‘Florida’ photo you’ll see today: a cloud formation that looks like a giant alligator!. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King was about to give the forecast for Central Florida on Tuesday when he noticed something lurking behind him while on air!
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Where Have Shark Attacks Happened the Most in South Florida?

They say the chances of getting attacked by a shark are few and far between—and with the odds being 1 in 3,748,067, this saying certainly proves to be true. For Florida residents, however, this number is a little bit smaller as the state holds the record for the highest amount of shark attacks in history.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Walking Tours#Tripadvisor#Manhattan#Best Of The Best#St Augustine Experiences#Casa De Vino 57#Floridian#Cathedral Place#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
L. Cane

Invasive Animal Species in Florida and the Damage They Cause

Mira Meijer Burgers' Zoo, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Because of its warm climate, Florida has long attracted non-native residents. However, some of those residents are animals that have become invasive, and in many cases, arguably no longer welcome. Below is a list of common invasive animal species found in Florida:
FLORIDA STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s newest monk seal, Waikiki’s fiercest mother

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaiian monk seal and her newborn pup are making Kaimana Beach their home for now. The pair is expected to stick around for the next several weeks, so officials are once again asking beachgoers to keep their distance. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to...
The St. Augustine Record

The St. Augustine Record

1K+
Followers
861
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St. Augustine, FL from St. Augustine Record.

 http://staugustine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy