Nearly half of the Kansas City Royals will miss the team’s series in Toronto against the Blue Jays this weekend due to Canada’s COVID vaccination policy. Canada does not allow travelers into the country who have not been vaccinated against COVID. The rule has typically resulted in a few players per visiting team not making the trip to Toronto to face the Blue Jays. Prior to the Royals, the most amount of players a team had miss the trip was four. 25 players in total hadn’t been allowed to make the trip. But the Royals blew everyone out of the water.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO