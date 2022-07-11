Abbott reopens Michigan baby formula plant after flooding
By Shauneen Miranda
One of the nation's largest suppliers of baby formula has reopened its Sturgis, Mich., plant after severe flooding from heavy rains forced it to temporarily shut down in mid-June. The Abbott Nutrition facility reopened July 1 and began producing EleCare, its specialty baby formula, an Abbott spokesperson told CBS...
FOURTEEN states are sending direct payments to millions of residents over the course of this summer. As millions of Americans feel the effects of inflation, 14 states will issue payments to their residents in the form of tax rebates. For instance, Maine has also been sending out rebate checks worth...
Data: Equifax, Moody's Analytics; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios✋ More people are leaving Michigan than moving in.Data from Moody's Analytics ranking the net difference of a state's population between January 2021 and February 2022 shows that 169,950 people moved here during that time period while 186,390 moved out.Why it matters: Luring new residents and keeping the ones already here has been a persistent goal of Republican and Democratic leaders.2020 Census results revealed Michigan had the fifth-lowest population growth in the nation over the past decade.That drain cost the state a congressional district last year.Zoom out: We ranked 10th in overall outbound migration, losing a higher percentage of residents than most of our Midwest neighbors.
Michigan renters with active eviction cases can still apply for emergency rent aid through the end of the month. The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) — meant to help families catch up on rent and utilities and keep them housed during the COVID-19 pandemic — stopped taking new applications June 30.
July 14 (UPI) -- A 14-year-old Copenhagen girl died on Thursday after a roller coaster accident at the amusement park Tivoli Friheden in Aarhus, Denmark, authorities said. According to the park, the rear car broke off from the rest of the train on the roller coaster Cobra and was left suspended from the ride, leaving several people trapped. East Jutland Police said the girl's cause of death will be determined after an investigation.
UAW members at four Michigan plants have a new national contract with General Motors' Subsystems Manufacturing LLC. On Wednesday the 600 subsystems employees ratified the contract by a 96% “yes” vote. In it, they will get a pay raise, a $7,000 ratification bonus and other benefits such as new dental and vision coverage as well as a new profit sharing plan.
SAN MARCOS ATEXQUILAPAN, Mexico (AP) — After days of preparation and donations to cover funeral costs, this mountain community in eastern Mexico on Thursday mourned the return of three teens, all cousins, lost among the 53 migrants who died inside a semitrailer in San Antonio, Texas. The previous 24 hours were a flurry of activity as residents of San Marcos Atexquilapan stepped forward to help the Olivares family receive the bodies of brothers Jaír and Yovani Valencia Olivares, ages 19 and 16, as well as their cousin, 16-year-old Misael Olivares. Women cleaned banana leaves to make tamales, men carried chairs from one house to another, while the boys’ friends plastered a wall with photos of all three. Similar scenes of solemn preparation played out across Mexico as the bodies of 16 of those lost in the tragedy were brought back on two military flights Wednesday and then sent to their hometowns and at least one more flight was planned. Mexico’s Foreign Affairs ministry said it would bring back 25 of Mexico’s 26 victims in accordance with their families’ wishes.
Workers at SKLD Bloomfield Hills held a one-day unfair labor practice strike Monday, asking for better pay and staffing levels and improved quality of care for patients at the nursing home.
Workers, elected officials — including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — and others then attended a Unions for All Summit in Detroit to share experiences and...
A federal jury on Monday convicted a Bingham Farms doctor of running a $35 million pill mill that prosecutors say stole money from the government and private insurers and fed America's opioid addiction — all while a greedy doctor lined his own pockets.
After a two-month-long trial, the jury found David Jankowski, 62, guilty on 30 charges related to a scheme that ran out of Summit Medical Group, a purported medical clinic formerly located in Dearborn Heights.
Restaurants in Michigan can now offer self-dispensing service for beer, wine and other mixed drinks, due to a new law signed Monday. Senate Bill 656, now Public Act 136 of 2022, allows restaurants and other establishments with on-site liquor licenses in Michigan to provide self-dispensing equipment so customers can pour their own drinks.
