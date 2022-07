If Twitter's lawsuit over Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout bid ever reaches trial, the case will likely center on a ubiquitous and often unloved technology: bots. Twitter's lawsuit, which urges a court to force Musk to honor his buyout offer, could result in a trial or settlement talks that would need to plunge into the finer points of things like the firm's bot definitions and policies.

