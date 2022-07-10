ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Padres 2022 City Connect shirt

 3 days ago

travelnoire.com

Manhattan Beach Is Returned To The Black Family That Bought It In 1912

Bruce Beach is located on the ancestral land of the Gabrielino Tongva people — between 26th and 27th Street along the coastlines of Southern California. In 1912, Willa and Charles Bruce purchased two plots of land for $1,225. The African American couple built a beach lodge on the beach’s shoreline. The resort was the first Black-Owned West Coast oceanfront property. Bruce Beach quickly became a popular destination for Black Americans seeking to vacation in peace. The harassment eventually came, as Ku Klux Klan and local real estate agencies plotted racially motivated hate crimes on the Bruces and beach goers. Bruce Beach resort stayed open despite harassment from locals. That was the case until 1924 when the state of California seized the land under eminent domain — on the ground that the area was to be developed as a public park. The property remained undeveloped for decades thereafter. On Tuesday, June 25th, LA county returned now known as Manhattan Beach to direct descendants of Willia and Charles Bruce.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
thezoereport.com

Jenni Kayne's Santa Ynez Ranch Home Is The Epitome Of California Chic

In TZR’s franchise, Interior Motives, celebrities and tastemakers discuss their unique approach to home design and how it reflects their personal aesthetic. Here, we sit down with Jenni Kayne, founder of an eponymous lifestyle brand that encompasses everything from fashion to furniture, to discuss her freshly renovated Santa Ynez ranch.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Eater

Dodger Stadium Workers Threaten to Strike Just Days Before MLB All-Star Game

Dodger Stadium workers, including concessions employees who sell food and beverages at the venue, have threatened to go on strike just days before the MLB All-Star Game and all of its events are set to commence in Los Angeles. Workers threatening to strike include bartenders, suite attendants, cooks, dishwashers, and food servers, all of whom are employed by Levy Restaurants, a large operator that also runs the concessions at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA

