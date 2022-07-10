ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Beyond Beautiful hosts summer celebration

Cover picture for the articleJANESVILLE, Wis. — Beyond Beautiful Girls Empowerment Academy held a summer celebration Saturday to inspire young girls....

x1071.com

Camp aims to get kids interested in aviation

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Regional Airport is holding its Willa Brown Aviation Academy this week, where kids are able to partake in activities related to aviation. Kids between the ages of 12 and 17 are able to attend this camp. The camp is free, and food and transportation for the kids are provided.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

MPD hosts annual leadership camp to build trust among officers, others

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department hosted its annual leadership camp Monday, with MPD community outreach and resource education teams leading the camp for kids. As part of the camp, students entering 7th and 8th grade visited Madison College’s challenge course, where they flew down zip lines and overcame the fear of the obstacle courses by building trust not only within themselves but also those around them.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Sun Prairie to honor firefighter killed in 2018 explosion, remember tragedy

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Four years on from the explosion that took his life, Sun Prairie will gather to honor Captain Cory Barr and remember the tragedy. A volunteer firefighter, Barr was checking on a gas leak near his family’s business in downtown Sun Prairie when the explosion occurred. He was pronounced dead after being airlifted to UW Hospital.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Not living in fear, carrying on in wake of Highland Park shooting

MADISON, Wis. – People in Madison are making a point to not live in fear as thousands make their way downtown Saturday for the annual Art Fair on the Square and the weekly Dane County Farmers Market Saturday. Those crowds formed less than a week after a mass shooting...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Gas prices in Wisconsin continue to tumble, still well above last year

MADISON, Wis. — The pain at the pump continues to feel a little less painful. The average price of gas in Wisconsin fell once again on Monday, down from about $4.604 per gallon for regular gas last week to $4.451, according to AAA. That’s a significant decrease from last month when the state saw a record high of $4.923 per gallon on June 12.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

U.S. Highway 14 to close between Oregon, Brooklyn starting next week

BROOKLYN, Wis. — U.S. Highway 14 is set to close next Monday between State Highway 138 near Oregon and State Highway 92 near Brooklyn for construction work. In a news release, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the closure will start July 18 and last for 28 days. Local residents and businesses will still be able to get through the area.
BROOKLYN, WI
x1071.com

Festival of Speed brings bicycle racing to Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Those looking for fast-paced bicycle racing did not have to turn to Europe on Saturday. Instead of the Tour de France, sport-lovers took in bicycle racing in Fitchburg at the Festival of Speed. The cycling state championship pitting some of the best cyclists in the Dairyland against each other.
FITCHBURG, WI
x1071.com

PHMDC promotes responsible gun ownership as way to prevent violence

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison and Dane County is speaking out about the importance of storing guns securely when it comes to helping prevent gun violence in the community. Officials from PHMDC and the “Be SMART” gun safety campaign spoke Tuesday on how responsible gun ownership can help...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Motorcyclists charged following separate pursuits, Columbus police say

COLUMBUS, Wis. — Two men appeared in court Tuesday on charges stemming from separate motorcycle chases in Columbus in recent months. One of the high-speed chases happened in April. In a news release Tuesday night, police said an officer tried to stop a motorcycle without a license plate on West Prairie Street on the night of April 21. The motorcyclist took off and eventually got away from the pursuing officer.
COLUMBUS, WI
x1071.com

Darlington Police Offering Safe Rides During Lafayette County Fair

Darlington Police are giving free rides to people during the Lafayette County Fair later this week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation granted the Darlington Police Department the money to participate in the Safe Rides Program in the hopes that those who take part in the festivities of the fair will use the free rides as a way to avoid drinking and driving. According to police, impaired driving crashes in Lafayette County account for nearly half of all traffic fatalities in the past five years; a rate higher than the state average of around 30%. Police will be available to give rides home to people at fair events, taverns or any other place in the city. The rides are free to anyone who wants to use them and will given in two marked vans with TAXI written on them from 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. If the taxis are tied up, police said people may call the Department at (608) 776-4980 during those days and an officer will provide a ride.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Former Lancaster Public Defender New Iowa County District Attorney

A southwest Wisconsin native has been named the new district attorney for Iowa County. According to Governor Tony Evers’ office, Zachary Leigh was appointed to fill the position, serving the remainder of an unexpired term that ends January 2025. Leigh will replace Matthew Allen, who was elected to Iowa County Circuit Court. Since earning his law degree in 2014, Leigh has been an attorney with the state public defender’s office in both La Crosse and Lancaster. He also helped create treatment courts in both Vernon and Crawford counties and currently is a member of the Iowa County OWI and drug treatment court.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Dane County Sheriff’s Office says missing veteran found safe

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said a military veteran last seen Saturday was found safe Sunday. Officials said John England, 60, told friends he was feeling suicidal and had a gun with him and hasn’t been heard from since. On Sunday, officials said England...
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Woman killed, man injured in Dodge County motorcycle crash

HARTFORD, Wis. — A woman was killed and a man was hurt Sunday in a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Dodge County. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 3:45 p.m. along Highway 60 just west of Hartford near Resthaven Road. Investigators believe a 26-year-old man driving a motorcycle was headed west on the highway when he pulled a U-turn to pick up a dropped item.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

All NB lanes of I-39/90 blocked near County Highway BN due to crash

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 39/90 are blocked near County Highway BN in southeastern Dane County due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic...
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Mineral Point Man Arrested For 4th OWI

A man from Mineral Point is facing his 4th OWI charge after a crash on Sunday. Iowa County authorities received a report of a minor two vehicle crash on Wildcat Road near County Line Road in Mifflin Township just after 5pm Sunday. Multiple Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. A report says 34 year old Dustin Baker of Mineral Point was arrested for OWI-4th offense, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Baker was taken to the Iowa County Jail in Dodgeville where he was booked and remains in custody.
MINERAL POINT, WI

