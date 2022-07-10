Not living in fear, carrying on in wake of Highland Park shooting

Darlington Police are giving free rides to people during the Lafayette County Fair later this week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation granted the Darlington Police Department the money to participate in the Safe Rides Program in the hopes that those who take part in the festivities of the fair will use the free rides as a way to avoid drinking and driving. According to police, impaired driving crashes in Lafayette County account for nearly half of all traffic fatalities in the past five years; a rate higher than the state average of around 30%. Police will be available to give rides home to people at fair events, taverns or any other place in the city. The rides are free to anyone who wants to use them and will given in two marked vans with TAXI written on them from 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. If the taxis are tied up, police said people may call the Department at (608) 776-4980 during those days and an officer will provide a ride.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO