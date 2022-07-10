ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County walk for a cause

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — A long day on their feet was worth it for members of the Boys and Girls...

x1071.com

MPD hosts annual leadership camp to build trust among officers, others

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department hosted its annual leadership camp Monday, with MPD community outreach and resource education teams leading the camp for kids. As part of the camp, students entering 7th and 8th grade visited Madison College’s challenge course, where they flew down zip lines and overcame the fear of the obstacle courses by building trust not only within themselves but also those around them.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Unlucky ducks: Animal control rescues ducks from green roof of Madison’s Central Library

MADISON, Wis. — Some local ducks found themselves out of luck when they got stuck on the green roof at Madison’s Central Library on Monday. In an email to News 3 Now Monday afternoon, Central Library marketing specialist Liz Boyd said an administrator saw the mother duck and four ducklings on the roof making their way toward a solar array. That staffer called animal control, which arrived about 15 minutes later.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Beyond Beautiful hosts summer celebration

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Beyond Beautiful Girls Empowerment Academy held a summer celebration Saturday to inspire young girls. The celebration was part of the academy’s summer program. Public health officials and doctors are bought in to support girls in need. The goal is to remind young girls that beauty...
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Darlington Police Offering Safe Rides During Lafayette County Fair

Darlington Police are giving free rides to people during the Lafayette County Fair later this week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation granted the Darlington Police Department the money to participate in the Safe Rides Program in the hopes that those who take part in the festivities of the fair will use the free rides as a way to avoid drinking and driving. According to police, impaired driving crashes in Lafayette County account for nearly half of all traffic fatalities in the past five years; a rate higher than the state average of around 30%. Police will be available to give rides home to people at fair events, taverns or any other place in the city. The rides are free to anyone who wants to use them and will given in two marked vans with TAXI written on them from 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. If the taxis are tied up, police said people may call the Department at (608) 776-4980 during those days and an officer will provide a ride.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Kids learn STEM skills at Camp Invention in Middleton

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Hundreds of students are getting some hands-on learning experience this week thanks to a STEM-focused summer camp. Roughly 240 students are taking part in Camp Invention at Sauk Trail Elementary School, which teaches first- through sixth-graders the many facets of STEM programs. This year is the ninth year the camp has been held in collaboration with the Middleton-Cross Plains School District.
MIDDLETON, WI
x1071.com

Former Lancaster Public Defender New Iowa County District Attorney

A southwest Wisconsin native has been named the new district attorney for Iowa County. According to Governor Tony Evers’ office, Zachary Leigh was appointed to fill the position, serving the remainder of an unexpired term that ends January 2025. Leigh will replace Matthew Allen, who was elected to Iowa County Circuit Court. Since earning his law degree in 2014, Leigh has been an attorney with the state public defender’s office in both La Crosse and Lancaster. He also helped create treatment courts in both Vernon and Crawford counties and currently is a member of the Iowa County OWI and drug treatment court.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Motorcyclists charged following separate pursuits, Columbus police say

COLUMBUS, Wis. — Two men appeared in court Tuesday on charges stemming from separate motorcycle chases in Columbus in recent months. One of the high-speed chases happened in April. In a news release Tuesday night, police said an officer tried to stop a motorcycle without a license plate on West Prairie Street on the night of April 21. The motorcyclist took off and eventually got away from the pursuing officer.
COLUMBUS, WI
x1071.com

Camp aims to get kids interested in aviation

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Regional Airport is holding its Willa Brown Aviation Academy this week, where kids are able to partake in activities related to aviation. Kids between the ages of 12 and 17 are able to attend this camp. The camp is free, and food and transportation for the kids are provided.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Bridge Resurfacing To Close Highway B Thursday and Friday

Some bridge re-surfacing work will be done in Grant County Thursday and Friday. The County Highway B bridge over the Little Platte River, west of Platteville, will be closed Thursday and Friday for bridge deck re-surfacing. Please use an alternate route as traffic will not be allowed across the bridge. County Highway B should reopen to traffic by Friday afternoon.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

U.S. Highway 14 to close between Oregon, Brooklyn starting next week

BROOKLYN, Wis. — U.S. Highway 14 is set to close next Monday between State Highway 138 near Oregon and State Highway 92 near Brooklyn for construction work. In a news release, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the closure will start July 18 and last for 28 days. Local residents and businesses will still be able to get through the area.
BROOKLYN, WI
x1071.com

Suspicious Package Found Near Mount Hope

Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s department responded to a suspicious package found on County Road J near Mount Hope Sunday just before 5pm. The package warranted concern and the roadway was blocked off to safe guard motorists. An Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office was brought to the scene and conducted an analysis of the device. After not being able to identify the device, it was determined by the Unit that they would disrupt the device in place. The device was then determined to be a homemade lithium ion battery. The Dane County EOD and Bloomington Fire Department responded to the scene to assist. The roadway was opened back up just after 10:00 pm.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Highway 80 Between Cuba City and Platteville Closed

Starting today (Monday) through Thursday, road crews will be replacing culverts on Highway 80 North to Platteville. Highway 80 will be closed North of Highway 81, which is the Darlington turnoff, to the Highway 151 overpass. The reroute for people traveling north or south to or from Cuba City and Platteville is County D through Big Patch and Georgetown and County H.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Lancaster Woman Arrested By Dubuque Police

A woman from Lancaster was arrested by Dubuque Police Friday. 33 year old Brittani Stoney of Lancaster was arrested Friday afternoon around 2pm at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging forgery and on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant.
LANCASTER, WI
x1071.com

Semi With Oversized Manufactured Home Strikes Guardrail

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is reporting details of an accident near Dickeyville involving a semi pulling an oversized manufactured home on Friday. The accident happened near the bridge on Highway 35/61 just before 7:30am. A semi driven by 33 year old James Spearman of Kirbyville, Texas was traveling south towing an oversized manufactured home when a northbound pickup truck crossed the center line into his lane forcing him to swerve to avoid a collision. Spearman’s semi and the manufactured home struck the guardrail on the side of the roadway causing extensive damage to the guardrail. The home had moderate damage as well. Spearman was able to drive the semi from the scene to a safe location at the top of the hill. The semi had minor damage and was driven from the scene. No injuries were reported. The Grant County Highway Department assisted at the scene.
GRANT COUNTY, WI

