Fitchburg, WI

Festival of Speed brings bicycle racing to Fitchburg

By Site staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFITCHBURG, Wis. — Those looking for fast-paced bicycle racing did not have to turn to Europe on Saturday. Instead...

Camp aims to get kids interested in aviation

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Regional Airport is holding its Willa Brown Aviation Academy this week, where kids are able to partake in activities related to aviation. Kids between the ages of 12 and 17 are able to attend this camp. The camp is free, and food and transportation for the kids are provided.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Beyond Beautiful hosts summer celebration

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Beyond Beautiful Girls Empowerment Academy held a summer celebration Saturday to inspire young girls. The celebration was part of the academy’s summer program. Public health officials and doctors are bought in to support girls in need. The goal is to remind young girls that beauty...
JANESVILLE, WI
Unlucky ducks: Animal control rescues ducks from green roof of Madison’s Central Library

MADISON, Wis. — Some local ducks found themselves out of luck when they got stuck on the green roof at Madison’s Central Library on Monday. In an email to News 3 Now Monday afternoon, Central Library marketing specialist Liz Boyd said an administrator saw the mother duck and four ducklings on the roof making their way toward a solar array. That staffer called animal control, which arrived about 15 minutes later.
MADISON, WI
U.S. Highway 14 to close between Oregon, Brooklyn starting next week

BROOKLYN, Wis. — U.S. Highway 14 is set to close next Monday between State Highway 138 near Oregon and State Highway 92 near Brooklyn for construction work. In a news release, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the closure will start July 18 and last for 28 days. Local residents and businesses will still be able to get through the area.
BROOKLYN, WI
Gas prices in Wisconsin continue to tumble, still well above last year

MADISON, Wis. — The pain at the pump continues to feel a little less painful. The average price of gas in Wisconsin fell once again on Monday, down from about $4.604 per gallon for regular gas last week to $4.451, according to AAA. That’s a significant decrease from last month when the state saw a record high of $4.923 per gallon on June 12.
MADISON, WI
Kids learn STEM skills at Camp Invention in Middleton

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Hundreds of students are getting some hands-on learning experience this week thanks to a STEM-focused summer camp. Roughly 240 students are taking part in Camp Invention at Sauk Trail Elementary School, which teaches first- through sixth-graders the many facets of STEM programs. This year is the ninth year the camp has been held in collaboration with the Middleton-Cross Plains School District.
MIDDLETON, WI
Highway 80 Between Cuba City and Platteville Closed

Starting today (Monday) through Thursday, road crews will be replacing culverts on Highway 80 North to Platteville. Highway 80 will be closed North of Highway 81, which is the Darlington turnoff, to the Highway 151 overpass. The reroute for people traveling north or south to or from Cuba City and Platteville is County D through Big Patch and Georgetown and County H.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Not living in fear, carrying on in wake of Highland Park shooting

MADISON, Wis. – People in Madison are making a point to not live in fear as thousands make their way downtown Saturday for the annual Art Fair on the Square and the weekly Dane County Farmers Market Saturday. Those crowds formed less than a week after a mass shooting...
MADISON, WI
Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County walk for a cause

MADISON, Wis. — A long day on their feet was worth it for members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County. The group held a walk Saturday to raise money for their future. The event included a one-mile Black history walk through downtown Madison and a stop at each Boys and Girls Club site in the county.
DANE COUNTY, WI
MPD hosts annual leadership camp to build trust among officers, others

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department hosted its annual leadership camp Monday, with MPD community outreach and resource education teams leading the camp for kids. As part of the camp, students entering 7th and 8th grade visited Madison College’s challenge course, where they flew down zip lines and overcame the fear of the obstacle courses by building trust not only within themselves but also those around them.
MADISON, WI
One Lane Of Traffic On Eastside Road On Wednesday

On Wednesday, the Northside of Eastside Road in Platteville will be closed to one traffic lane for the ongoing land development next to Southwest Health. Follow the road-closed signs and plan to alter your drive for the construction, using an alternative route on Highways 80 and 81.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Sun Prairie to honor firefighter killed in 2018 explosion, remember tragedy

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Four years on from the explosion that took his life, Sun Prairie will gather to honor Captain Cory Barr and remember the tragedy. A volunteer firefighter, Barr was checking on a gas leak near his family’s business in downtown Sun Prairie when the explosion occurred. He was pronounced dead after being airlifted to UW Hospital.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Motorcyclists charged following separate pursuits, Columbus police say

COLUMBUS, Wis. — Two men appeared in court Tuesday on charges stemming from separate motorcycle chases in Columbus in recent months. One of the high-speed chases happened in April. In a news release Tuesday night, police said an officer tried to stop a motorcycle without a license plate on West Prairie Street on the night of April 21. The motorcyclist took off and eventually got away from the pursuing officer.
COLUMBUS, WI
Bridge Resurfacing To Close Highway B Thursday and Friday

Some bridge re-surfacing work will be done in Grant County Thursday and Friday. The County Highway B bridge over the Little Platte River, west of Platteville, will be closed Thursday and Friday for bridge deck re-surfacing. Please use an alternate route as traffic will not be allowed across the bridge. County Highway B should reopen to traffic by Friday afternoon.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Darlington Police Offering Safe Rides During Lafayette County Fair

Darlington Police are giving free rides to people during the Lafayette County Fair later this week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation granted the Darlington Police Department the money to participate in the Safe Rides Program in the hopes that those who take part in the festivities of the fair will use the free rides as a way to avoid drinking and driving. According to police, impaired driving crashes in Lafayette County account for nearly half of all traffic fatalities in the past five years; a rate higher than the state average of around 30%. Police will be available to give rides home to people at fair events, taverns or any other place in the city. The rides are free to anyone who wants to use them and will given in two marked vans with TAXI written on them from 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. If the taxis are tied up, police said people may call the Department at (608) 776-4980 during those days and an officer will provide a ride.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Woman killed, man injured in Dodge County motorcycle crash

HARTFORD, Wis. — A woman was killed and a man was hurt Sunday in a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Dodge County. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 3:45 p.m. along Highway 60 just west of Hartford near Resthaven Road. Investigators believe a 26-year-old man driving a motorcycle was headed west on the highway when he pulled a U-turn to pick up a dropped item.
DODGE COUNTY, WI

Community Policy