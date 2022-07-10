ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringo Star’s Wife Barbara Bach: Everything To Know About Her, Plus His Previous Marriage

By Erin Silvia
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ringo Starr, 82, and Barbara Bach, 74, have lived their lives together as husband and wife for over 30 years and are still going strong. The former drummer for The Beatles tends to keep his personal life, including his times with Barbara, private and away from the spotlight for the most part, but the spouses have led a loving commitment to each other since exchanging their vows in 1981. From navigating successful and busy careers to helping each other through moments of struggle, these lovebirds are one of Hollywood’s most inspirational couples.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uYvK1_0gb5MEn800
Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach have been married since 1981. (Shutterstock)

Find out more about Barbara and her marriage to Ringo as well as Ringo’s first marriage with Maureen Starkey Tigrett, below.

Barbara is an actress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Slbv5_0gb5MEn800
Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach share a smile. (Shutterstock)

The beauty, who grew up in Queen, New York, is best known for her role as Bond girl Anya Amasova in the 1977 James Bond film, The Spy Who Loved Me. She began her acting career in Italy in 1968, when she appeared in the television miniseries, L’Odissea. Since then, she’s appeared in several television shows and films, including Legend of the Sea Wolf, Up the Academy, and Princess Daisy. She also modeled at some points in her life and appeared on the cover of popular magazines such as Vogue and Elle France.

She was married once before.

Before she married Ringo in 1981, Barbara was married to Count Augusto Gregorini from 1966 until 1975. She and the Italian businessman had two children together, including daughter Francesca and son Gianni. They later became Ringo’s stepchildren.

Barbara and Ringo first met on the set of a movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XhtPB_0gb5MEn800
Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach share a kiss at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. (Shutterstock)

The then future lovebirds were first introduced to each other on the set of the film Caveman in 1980. They both starred in the comedy and hit it off. After dating for a period of time, they decided to get married and had their wedding at the Marylebone Town Hall in London in April 1981. The ceremony had many celebrity guests, including Beatles members Paul McCartney and George Harrison. Upon their marriage becoming official, as Ringo did to her children, Barbara became a stepparent to his kids, sons Jason and Zak, and daughter Lee, all of whom he shared with his late ex-wife Maureen Starkey Tigrett.

She’s battled alcoholism and drug use.

Seven years into her marriage to Ringo, Barbara checked into a rehab center for four weeks. Ringo also joined her for his own addiction issues and they’ve both been sober ever since.

Barbara co-founded an addiction recovery program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRLJg_0gb5MEn800
Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach started a charity together. (Shutterstock)

After struggling with her own addiction issues and getting sober, Barbara teamed up with English model and photographer Pattie Boyd, who is also the ex-wife of George from The Beatles, to start the Self Help Addiction Recovery Program (SHARP) in 1991. George and Pattie’s other ex Eric Clapton also helped with the program. Barbara also teamed up with Ringo to create The Lotus Foundation, which is a charity with many sub-charities.

Ringo’s first marriage to Maureen Starkey Tigrett.

Before he met and married Barbara, Ringo was married to Maureen, who was a hairdresser, from 1965 until 1975. Their marriage inspired the song “Treat Him Tender, Maureen” by the Chicklettes. They went on to welcome their three children, including Zak in 1965, Jason in 1967, and Lee in 1970. After Ringo’s reported repeated infidelities, they ended up getting a divorce and co-parenting their children. Maureen sadly died at the age of 48 in 1994 after a battle with leukaemia. Paul from The Beatles wrote the song “Little Willow,” which appears in his 1997 album Flaming Pie, in her memory, and dedicated it to her children.

