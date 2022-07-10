ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Teases Valkyrie Spin-Off

By Nobelle Borines
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best things about Thor: Love and Thunder is the return of King Valkyrie, who is always perfectly played by Tessa Thompson. So what are the chances that we'll get to see more of this strong and powerful female character again in the future? Although her future isn't set...

Thor: Love and Thunder Fans Are Already Campaigning Marvel to #ReleaseTheWaititiCut

The much-anticipated MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder is finally dominating the box office, with an impressive $302 million in its opening weekend at the global box office. Helmed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, the fourth Thor film follows Chris Hemsworth's titular hero as the defender of the universe once again going against Christian Bale’s Gorr The Godbutcher, who despises all gods in the universe.
Ryan Gosling's Ghost Rider Confession Has MCU Fans Divided

It goes without saying that the current Marvel Cinematic Universe roster is looking pretty stacked these days but the thing is, we've yet to see some high-profile characters make their way to the franchise. One of which is Johnny Blaze aka Ghost Rider who fans have been campaigning to see for years now. As it stands, it doesn't look like Marvel Studios is in any rush to bring the hell-blazing hero to the MCU but Ryan Gosling's latest confession seems to indicate that his arrival is on the horizon.
Mark Hamill Breaks Silence on Two-Second Thor: Love and Thunder 'Cameo'

We all know for a fact that Thor: Love and Thunder assembles a massive collection of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters (which seems to be the recurring theme for Phase Four) and if those weren't enough, Taika Waititi has added a few extra cameos to the film that, unfortunately, didn't make their way to the final cut.
The Mandalorian Fans React to Surprising Involvement of Sequel Trilogy Character in Season 3

The internet is going nuts after the long-awaited trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 leaked on social media, nearly two months after it was unveiled at the 2022 edition of the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. The leaked footage which is already making its rounds across all platforms features the apparent return of a character that made its first appearance in Disney's sequel trilogy.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Leaks Online

There's no denying that Star Wars fans are growing increasingly impatient over the lack of updates surrounding the third season of The Mandalorian which wrapped filming last March. Now, despite the fact that Lucasfilm gave attendees of the recently-concluded Star Wars Celebration their first glimpse at Season 3, it seems like Disney has no plans of dropping the long-awaited trailer online anytime soon.
Lee Jong Suk Skincare: How Does Big Mouth Star Achieve Perfectly Poreless Face

Hallyu is filled with gorgeous and drool-worthy actors, just like Lee Jong Suk. Besides his boy-next-door aura, the 32-year-old star has stunning features making him the perfect muse for various brands–from clothing, skincare, and even beauty products. Some of his endorsements include being introduced as one of Prada’s global...
Michael B. Jordan Wax Statue Has Social Media Cracking Jokes

Michael B. Jordan got a brand new wax statue and the jokes came flying in. In the image circulating on Twitter, the Creed star is pictured alongside fans. However, the statue itself is quite a bit lighter than the famous actor. This fact led a bunch of users to compare Jordan's brand new likeness to every athlete under the sun. There are jokes about Tiger Woods, Celtics star Jayson Tatum, and more. Everyone had a little bit of fun with this one. Wax statues are notoriously hard to get right, and this latest example is no exception. It's not even the first weird Jordan statue that has existed. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the horizon, a lot of people are wondering if fans will see the real one return to the franchise.
Where to Watch and Stream The Hunger Free Online

Best sites to watch The Hunger - Last updated on Jul 14, 2022. Best sites to buy: Apple iTunes ,Google Play Movies. Best sites to rent: Apple iTunes ,Google Play Movies. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Hunger online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Hunger on this page.
Netflix Denies Funding Johnny Depp’s Comeback Film After Defamation Win

A month following Johnny Depp's multi-million defamation trial win over his ex-wife Amber Heard, all eyes are still on the Hollywood icon as he's now set to make his splashing return to the world of acting. As it stands, we still don't know whether or not Depp will be reinstated in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise but the 59-year-old star is working on a film based on French king Louis XV.
Is House of the Dragon Coming Out in July 2022?

Fans of The Game of Thrones series have reason to celebrate. The TV show's prequel series, House of the Dragon, will soon be released on HBO Max. Even better news for this is that it won't be too long before you can watch the series on your TV screens. While...
Doctor Who Star Yasmin Finney Confirms New Rose is Trans

Doctor Who is getting a new Rose and this time, the character is confirmed to be trans. Yasmin Finney has confirmed that her new character will be the first major transgender character to be introduced in the franchise. Yasmin Finney recently attended the Trans Pride march in London where she...
