Ocean Township, NJ

Abandoned, neglected beagles found off Garden State Parkway in Ocean Township, NJ

By Rick Rickman
 2 days ago
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Ocean) — Two dogs are receiving life-saving care after being found along the Garden State Parkway entrance in Waretown. Popcorn Park Zoo's animal shelter in Forked River is treating the pair of beagles for a number of health issues. The shelter has named the older male Brian and the...

