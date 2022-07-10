Impeach Biden for Looting American Oil Reserves

On July 7th, the Washington Free Beacon reported that the Biden Administration had sold nearly a million barrels of oil from America’s reserves to the Chinese government’s oil company. In an era of $5 gallon gas and painful inflation, the man in the Oval Office is authorizing massive oil sales to our greatest geopolitical adversary in the world. Raw materials that could be headed for refineries to end up in gas tanks will instead be used to fuel Chinese competition with the American people.

Quoting from the Washington Free Beacon: “Biden’s Energy Department in April announced the sale of 950,000 Strategic Petroleum Reserve barrels to Unipec, the trading arm of the China Petrochemical Corporation. That company, which is commonly known as Sinopec, is wholly owned by the Chinese government. […] Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is tied to Sinopec. In 2015, a private equity firm he cofounded bought a $1.7 billion stake in Sinopec Marketing. Sinopec went on to enter negotiations to purchase Gazprom in March, one month after the Biden administration sanctioned the Russian gas giant.”

The blatant corruption starts with the facially absurd and possibly criminal decision to put the interests of the Chinese Communist Party above those of the American people. It extends further, though, to become the latest entry in the Biden crime family’s focus on self-enrichment through public office. Much like the obvious bribes and loose money documented on the Hunter Biden laptop, there is a clear, A to B connection between the foreign policy of the United States of America, when set by Joe Biden, and the profitability of Biden’s son’s latest venture. All of this with the backdrop of $5 gas and soaring grocery bills for ordinary Americans.

Worse yet, there is some reason to believe the Biden’s Russia policy is similarly tied up in self-dealing, get-rich-quick schemes using the Presidency. If American sanctions against Russian gas companies were timed to depress the value of those companies so Hunter’s business partners could acquire them at a cheaper price, the American people have been victimized by the world’s most ambitious crime family in every major theater of foreign policy.

If you’re a student of history, this maneuver with looting the oil reserves would be familiar to you. In the age of the Romans, it was not uncommon for an unpopular or otherwise precariously positioned Emperor or other political leader to flee the capital city. It was also not uncommon for them to take the public treasury “for safe keeping.” You wouldn’t want those maniacs coming after your benevolent rule to take the tax money, too, would you?

Regimes that end up impoverishing their people, depleting their military, destroying their currency, and generally failing to perform any reasonable function of government well have a knack for ending up in situations like this. When he’s killed the creature entrusted to his care, the last thing for the bad shepherd to do is to pick clean the carcass.

The clear pattern of corruption and self-dealing is damning for Joe Biden. Whether he’s in the loop or just lends his title to these schemes, the American people desperately need a President right now. We need a President who will secure our open southern border, bring down inflation, return to energy independence, take on China, rebuild American manufacturing, and rebuild our government’s credibility at home and abroad.

Joe Biden isn’t doing any of that – the tree can be judged by the fruit it has bore. We know now what he’s been doing instead – funneling millions of dollars and precious natural resources to his son’s business ventures. When Republicans retake the House and Senate this fall, priority number one must be to install an America First Speaker of the House and send the Biden-Harris crew packing before it’s too late.