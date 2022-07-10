ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Brand New Construction Trophy Home in Corona Del Mar California with Extreme Elegance and Sophistication hits The Market for $20,000,000

luxury-houses.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Home in Corona Del Mar, a brand new construction trophy property on Dolphin Terrace was intricately curated with extreme elegance and sophistication is now available for sale. This home located at 1201 Dolphin Ter, Corona Del Mar, California offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of...

luxury-houses.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
La Jolla

Home of the Week, 326 Prospect St, La Jolla

• Project 326 Prospect is a newly completed coastal renovation that renders a one-of-a-kind ocean view retreat. • Curated with organic materials and soft textures and high-end, custom finishes. • Dramatic architecture framed by one of the most iconic coastlines in Southern California. • Brought down to the studs and...
HOME & GARDEN
San Diego Business Journal

El Cajon Affordable Housing Cottages a Model

A modest affordable housing project in El Cajon is drawing kudos for both its design and for being the first of its kind in the city. and San Diego Housing Corp., the Genesis Senior Veterans project, 735 El Cajon Blvd., transformed a collection of run-down bungalows on a main thoroughfare into eight cozy cottages for formerly homeless older veterans.
EL CAJON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corona, CA
Del Mar, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
State
California State
City
Del Mar, CA
Del Mar, CA
Real Estate
times-advocate.com

Escondido card shop in running to be declared nation’s best

America’s Best Card Shop is a nationwide competition for the best sports card shop. Our very own Honey Hole Collectibles in Escondido is currently in the final four. Times-Advocate readers have a chance to help determine the actual winner. The competition is run by Loupe, a livestreaming app for...
ESCONDIDO, CA
AFAR

Experience Legendary Glamour at This Timeless Resort

Discover a fabulous world where the past blends seamlessly with the present at the reimagined Hotel del Coronado, a landmark San Diego resort providing the simple luxuries of sun, sea, and time together. Relax and let the ocean breezes, warm weather, and stunning Queen Anne architecture transport you back in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Commentary: What $300 million for rail relocation does for Del Mar

To increase railroad safety, security, and efficiency, in June, California’s governor and state legislature allocated $300 million to relocate the railroad track off the beautiful, natural Del Mar Bluff. This allocation makes relocation by 2030 a feasible reality, according to the Hassan Ikhrata, executive director of the San Diego...
DEL MAR, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Room#Fitness#Sophistication#Design#Housing List#Extreme Elegance#Dolphin Terrace#Irvine Terraces#The White Oak Wood Floors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from San Diego to Lake Tahoe

If you're in the market for the ultimate California journey, you should consider doing the legendary road trip from San Diego to Lake Tahoe. On the way, you get to explore the finest cities, parks, and forests the beautiful Sunshine State has to offer. The 530-mile road trip from San...
SAN DIEGO, CA
What Now San Diego

National City to Gain a Shake Shack Location

More Shack Burgers and Crinkle-cut Fries are headed to San Diego as Shake Shack continues to expand in the region. According to a recent permit filing, South County is due for their first Shake Shack planned for National City’s Plaza Bonita. QSR Magazine reports Shake Shack has big goals...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
sandiegoville.com

CinKuni To Open In Former Tiger!Tiger! Space In San Diego's North Park

Sushi 2 on Broadway in downtown San Diego (formerly Sushi Deli 2) has shuttered and will soon reopen as CinKuni in the former Tiger! Tiger! space in North Park. Following a long career as general manager of the San Diego restaurant, Kuniko Holmes took over Sushi Deli 2 on Broadway adjacent to Spreckels Theatre in downtown in early 2012 and rebranded the eatery to become Sushi 2 on Broadway. Since 2019, Holmes has also operated Kaikaze Brewing Company, a productions-exclusive craft brewery that uses Japanese ingredients in its brewing. In the beginning of this year, citing ongoing issues with downtown San Diego as the reason, Holmes took over the 3,637 square-foot North Park space occupied by Tiger! Tiger! for nearly a decade to relocate her restaurant.
SAN DIEGO, CA
point2homes.com

2932 Sego Pl, San Diego, San Diego County, CA, 92123

TRULY stunning mid-century modern home on quiet street in coveted Serra Mesa! This 3 bed/2 bath home is a treat for the eyes! This beauty sits on an extra large lot (perfect for pool, ADU) and features several skylights throughout creating a cheery & bright modernized space. High designer touches and a well thought-out new kitchen floorplan creates a highly functional and beautiful home that is perfect for families. Upgrades include new stainless steel appliances, new quartz countertops, white starburst tile & floating shelves in the large open kitchen w built in counter 'island'. Spacious bathrooms include designer tile walls with shelving reliefs, custom cabinets and shower glass and tile stalls. New natural-toned luxury vinyl plank floors, custom painted walls and sleek light fixtures complete this modernized retreat. Turf backyard with concrete pads that leads to a concrete built-in gas fireplace perfect for relaxing or entertaining by. 2 car garage and low maintenance front yard. WELCOME HOME!
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Orange County’s Heritage Barbecue to Pair Texas Flair, Craft Beer in Oceanside

Heritage Barbecue, a craft barbecue restaurant based in San Juan Capistrano, will expand to San Diego County to open its second location. “Our family just moved to Oceanside and we already love it here,” said pitmaster and co-owner Daniel Castillo. “The community is home to so many amazing emerging concepts, we felt this would be perfect for the next chapter of Heritage Barbecue.”
OCEANSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy