Brand New Construction Trophy Home in Corona Del Mar California with Extreme Elegance and Sophistication hits The Market for $20,000,000

Sushi 2 on Broadway in downtown San Diego (formerly Sushi Deli 2) has shuttered and will soon reopen as CinKuni in the former Tiger! Tiger! space in North Park. Following a long career as general manager of the San Diego restaurant, Kuniko Holmes took over Sushi Deli 2 on Broadway adjacent to Spreckels Theatre in downtown in early 2012 and rebranded the eatery to become Sushi 2 on Broadway. Since 2019, Holmes has also operated Kaikaze Brewing Company, a productions-exclusive craft brewery that uses Japanese ingredients in its brewing. In the beginning of this year, citing ongoing issues with downtown San Diego as the reason, Holmes took over the 3,637 square-foot North Park space occupied by Tiger! Tiger! for nearly a decade to relocate her restaurant.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO