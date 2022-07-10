Woman in fatal Lake Pueblo boating accident identified

The woman who died in a fatal boating accident Saturday at Lake Pueblo State Park has been identified as Arley Rodriguez-Lopez, the Pueblo County coroner announced Sunday.

Rodriguez-Lopez, 32, of Pueblo, died of injuries she sustained in the accident, county Coroner Brian Cotter confirmed on Twitter. The Coroner's Office pronounced her dead on scene.

An autopsy has also been scheduled, officials announced.

Rodriguez-Lopez is the sixth person to die at Lake Pueblo this year. If determined to be a drowning, it will be the 24th such death in the state so far in 2022, The Gazette previously reported.

She is also the second person to die at the lake this week. A 22-year-old Colorado Springs woman died in a boating accident at the lake on Thursday.