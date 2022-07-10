ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver will stay warm this week after cooler temperatures on Monday

By Lindsey Toomer lindsey.toomer@denvergazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqHXC_0gb58OVV00
FILE PHOTO 

After a scorching weekend, Denver will see cooler weather on Monday before the temperature warms up again on Tuesday.

Denver set a record-high temperature (100 degrees) on Saturday and nearly tied the record-high on Sunday (101 degrees, 1 degree shy of the record), said Frank Cooper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Monday's high is expected to be 83 degrees, and there will be a chance of thunderstorms, Cooper said.

Highs will be in the 90s the rest of the week.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Monday is the coolest day in about two weeks, don't expect it to last

After 100 degree heat along the Front Range over the weekend, Monday will be pleasantly cooler.Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees cooler on Monday compared to Saturday and Sunday. Denver officially reached 100 degrees on Saturday which set a new record high temperature for July 9. Sunday was even hotter with 101 degrees which was just shy of the record from July 10, 2016 which is 102 degrees.Temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 80s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins which is almost 10 degrees below normal for the middle of July and the coolest weather in...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city 'not for hipsters,' but they're sure to flock to another spot

Defined as a "person who follows the latest trends and fashions in clothing and lifestyle, especially those regarded as being outside the cultural mainstream," hipsters can be found in many major metropolitan areas around the country, including those in Colorado. While most newcomers tend to be drawn to the Centennial State for the outdoor recreation, Colorado's hipsters may end up in the state seeking out an eclectic dining scene, a vibrant arts culture, and live music events.
THORNTON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms
97.3 KBCO

Here Are The Best Fries In Colorado

There's nothing more exciting than a serving of fries. Serving as a side, snack and sometimes a meal, french fries are one of the most popular forms of potatoes. While fast food joints come to mind when we think about fries, plenty of restaurants and food trucks have their own take that's beloved by both locals and tourists.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Scenic train between Denver and Moab growing in first full season

A scenic, luxury train in Colorado is gaining popularity in its first full season. For last year's "preview season" from August to November, more than 7,000 passengers boarded the locomotive running between Denver and Moab, Utah, said Nicole Ford with Rocky Mountaineer, a Canada-based provider of rail tours. Midway through this season, she said the Rockies to Red Rocks route has exceeded those numbers.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
denverite.com

Could Denver’s raging housing market finally be chilling out a little?

For a decade, the City of Denver was growing. More people were moving in than out. Home prices were rising. Landlords were jacking up rent. Every month, the city’s real estate market seemed to be breaking records for just how much profit a homeowner or landlord could reap from people needing shelter. Buyers were competing with deep-pocketed investors. For those wanna-be homeowners who couldn’t get an offer accepted by a seller, things were bleak.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Screams for help lead to overnight rescue mission in Colorado national park

Two rescues in the same snowy area of Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park involved more than 45 personnel over a two-day stretch. On July 10, Rocky Mountain National Park rangers were notified that a 61-year-old male from Boulder had taken a tumbling fall on a snow couloir in the Ptarmigan Fingers area above Odessa Lake. They were later notified that a 59-year-old female from Boulder had also fallen in the same area, with bystanders reporting that they heard her screams for help.
BOULDER, CO
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Denver, CO — 30 Top Places!

Denverites surely love a hearty and satisfying breakfast. And, that’s why the Mile High City has a vast array of breakfast choices. From New York-caliber bagels to Mexican bites, there’s something delicious for each growling stomach in Denver. And, we’ve rounded up the must-visit dynamic spots to help...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Boy found safe after night spent in Colorado wilderness

According to an afternoon update from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Spencer Hallman, a 14-year-old boy from Berthoud, has been found safe following his disappearance on Wednesday in Colorado's Rawah Wilderness. Hallman was on a group camping trip at the time of his disappearance. He was last seen near the campsite around 4:30 PM on Wednesday, but at some point wandered off. After his camping group conducted a brief search, authorities were contacted by the group leader about the situation via emergency GPS device at...
BERTHOUD, CO
9NEWS

RainDance National brings unique golf experience to Colorado

WINDSOR, Colo. — RainDance National Golf Course in Windsor is something you have never seen before. Course designer and former PGA Tour golfer Fred Funk said he never imagined creating anything like this. There’s a farming town charm of Northern Colorado’s history sprinkled throughout the land. It’s the second...
WINDSOR, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy