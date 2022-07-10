Stars emerge and stocks soar as Atlanta takes center stage

Texas Tech announced Monday night via social media a "historic" $200 million restoration project to its football facilities, which when completed, are expected to be among the nicest in the Big 12 and competitive with the top facilities in the nation. The project, which is the final part of Texas Tech's "Campaign for Fearless Champions", will renovate the south end zone of Jones AT&T Stadium, as well as add the new Dustin Womble Football Center where the current Football Training facility now stands. When completed, the new football training facility, the Sports Performance Center--the indoor football practice/indoor track facility--and "The Jones" will all be connected. Demolition/construction is expected to get underway immediately following the 2022 football season.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO