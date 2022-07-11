ACAC names Sarah Corcoran as head coach

Atomic City Aquatic Club (ACAC) recently put together a search committee to select a new head coach. After a vigorous nationwide search that included multiple interviews of top-notch candidates, Atomic City Aquatic Club is ecstatic to announce their new head coach will be Sarah Corcoran.

Sarah will be joining ACAC’s excellent coaching staff on Sept. 1 — after the conclusion of the long course season. Sarah has been swimming for most of her life. As a youth, she achieved National and Junior National Qualifying Times. She went on to swim at the Division 1 collegiate level for the University of Denver, where she achieved Olympic Trial Qualifying Times. Also at the collegiate level, Sarah competed in NCAA Championships in the 50, 100, and 200 Freestyle events. She was the first athlete to represent the University of Denver at the Division 1 level at NCAA Championships and was a Sun Belt Conference Champion.

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in International Studies from the University of Denver, she continued her love of swimming through coaching. Sarah has been a coach for over two decades, and currently is completing her commitments in Colorado with Jeffco/North Jeffco Hurricanes Swim Club, Lakewood High School Swim Team, and Wheat Ridge Piranhas Summer Swim Team. She is ASCA Level 3 Certified Coach for USA Swimming, and has coached all levels of athletes in her career. As a certified Practitioner of Structural Integration – Rolfing – she looks forward to integrating her knowledge and skills into ACAC’s program.

“I am a lifelong learner,” Coach Corcoran stated. “I enjoy elevating each athlete toward their highest potential through a collaborative, creative, innovative process. I believe good coaching is a balanced conversation. I value the unique perspectives each person brings to the sport.”

ACAC Assistant Coach Jessica Abrahamson opined, “After meeting with Sarah, I knew she was the coach we were looking for. She is creative, and upbeat, and knowledgeable of our sport. I love that she has the years of coaching experience under her belt, as well as many years of elite athlete experience. It’s a fantastic combination that is going to continue the upward trajectory that we have experienced so far this summer.”

ACAC Assistant Coach Chris Franklin agreed, stating, “Sarah will be an excellent addition to ACAC, and to Knoxville swimming as a whole. Knoxville has a long history of outstanding female coaches, and I’m honored that I get to work side by side with not one, but two of the best female swim coaches in Knoxville.”

ACAC warmly welcomes Coach Sarah to the family.