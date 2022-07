Fujifilm Europe will unveil its latest products at ECR 2022, and further establish its position as a one-stop solutions partner for healthcare systems. Fujifilm is proud to be a platinum sponsor of the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2022 as it once again takes to the stage as a live event for the first time since 2019. The medical imaging company will showcase its latest devices and innovations, and unveil a host of state-of-the-art technologies and AI solutions, including new capabilities from its recent acquisition of Hitachi Diagnostic Imaging. The booth will include radiology systems in digital X-ray (new FDR Cross), mammography (AMULET Harmony), MRI (new OASIS Velocity™), ultrasound (new ARIETTA™ 850 DeepInsight™ and ARIETTA™ 650 DeepInsight™) and CT (SCENARIA View), as well as solutions in digital pathology and medical informatics, such as the Synapse® suite.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO