There is no secret that Kevin Durant is on the trading block after the superstar forward requested a trade following a season filled with never-ending drama and controversy. Much of that goes down to Kyrie Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated, whatever his reason might be. As a result, what was supposed to be a title contender for years to come has achieved nothing and will be on the brink of a massive blowout. It is amazing to imagine that at one point, the roster had Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, but the Nets could not get together and push for a championship.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO