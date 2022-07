Both Manchester United and Frenkie de Jong are standing their ground in the midfielder's protracted exit from Barcelona, with increasing expectation that the story could go until the end of the window.Negotiations are being held up by the 25-year-old being owed €17m (£14m) in deferred wages by the Catalan club, and the latest talks have involved attempts by the Camp Nou hierarchy to restructure the deal to solve the impasse.Having initially agreed a price of £55m with potential add-ons of £17m, United are unwilling to budge on the total offer - although there may be some leeway on the fee...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO