Trump mocks Elon Musk: ‘Bulls&%$ artist’

Former President Donald Trump is unimpressed with the world’s richest individual, Elon Musk. At a Save America campaign rally in Anchorage on Saturday, Trump called the Tesla CEO a “bullshit artist.” He appeared to be responding to the news that Musk has pulled out of the deal to purchased Twitter outright.

“One of our highest priorities under a Republican Congress will be to stop left-wing censorship and to restore free speech in America,” Trump said at the rally that promoted Sarah Palin for U.S. House and Kelly Tshibaka for U.S. Senate.

“And go out, by the way while I’m here and sign up now, for Truth Social. It’s hot as a pistol and you see that I called that one right? Elon. Elon! Elon is not going to buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me,” Trump said.

“He’s got himself a mess. You know, he said the other day, ‘I’ve never voted for a Republican.’ I said I didn’t know that. He told me he voted for me,” Trump relayed to the crowd at the Alaska Airlines Center on the campus of University of Alaska Anchorage. “So he’s another bullshit artist but he’s not going to be buying it [Twitter]. Although he might later. Who the hell knows what’s going to happen? He’s got a pretty rotten contract. I looked at his contract … not a good contract. Sign up for Truth. We love Truth.”

Musk pulled his offer last week to buy Twitter for $44 billion because there are an unknown number of fake accounts on the site and Twitter won’t come clean on the number. Musk also claims Twitter failed to comply with obligations outlined in the merger agreement. Twitter plans legal action to force the sale, and it appears the two sides will end up in court.