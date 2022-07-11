Rep. Mike Quigley: Addressing the Animal Cruelty Act and red flag laws
U.S. Rep. from Illinois Mike Quigley joins Steve Dale to discuss the recent mass shootings that have occurred in the United States, how these shooters have had a common history of animal abuse, and how recognizing this earlier on could save lives. They then address the Animal Cruelty Act and how through that law, certain animal abuse crimes can be assessed appropriately before the perpetrator can escalate to human targets.Link between animal abuse and violence, including murder, is undeniable Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
