Rep. Mike Quigley: Addressing the Animal Cruelty Act and red flag laws

By Andrew Harris
U.S. Rep. from Illinois Mike Quigley joins Steve Dale to discuss the recent mass shootings that have occurred in the United States, how these shooters have had a common history of animal abuse, and how recognizing this earlier on could save lives. They then address the Animal Cruelty Act and how through that law, certain animal abuse crimes can be assessed appropriately before the perpetrator can escalate to human targets.

Link between animal abuse and violence, including murder, is undeniable

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Why so many mass shooters are angry young men

Dr. Peter Langman, an expert on the psychology of school shooters and perpetrators of mass violence, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago's Afternoon News to explain why most profiles of mass shooters in America tend to be angry young men. Dr. Langman is also author of the book, Warning Signs: Identifying School Shooters Before They Strike.
A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department.
Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump's finances.
Serial scammer Candace Clark moved to prison in central Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Serial scammer has been moved to a prison in central Illinois, nearly one month after she was sentenced to five years in prison.Clark, 52, was immediately taken into custody on June 15, after she was sentenced to five years in prison, following a plea deal on the six felony charges she had been facing. On Friday, she was transferred to Logan Correctional Center, in Logan County, about 30 miles north of Springfield, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.She pleaded guilty in June to to five counts of theft by deception and one count of impersonating a state...
Trump finds the one word he'll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president's diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
Why SCOTUS's Radical Gun Ruling Will Lead to More Violence

After the Supreme Court struck down New York's tough rules for issuing concealed carry permits last month, overturning firearms laws across several large and heavily urban blue states, many Democrats predicted the decision would unleash new mayhem on their streets. New York Mayor Eric Adams—who as a candidate told...
Illinois Is One of 19 States With a Red Flag Law. It Has Used It Sparingly.

Illinois is one of 19 states with a red flag law. It has used it sparingly. In 2019, the state enacted a law allowing concerned family members or the police to petition a court to temporarily confiscate a person's guns if they are deemed a threat to themselves or others. But state data analyzed by The Wall Street Journal shows that the law was invoked 37 times to seize guns in 2021 and 51 times in 2020. By comparison, Florida, California, and New York used the orders far more aggressively — 2,354; 984; and 255 times in 2020, respectively. In Lake County, Illinois, where the Highland Park shooting took place, authorities didn't use the red flag law in 2021, and used it once in 2020. While police investigated the Highland Park shooter over alleged violent threats on two occasions in 2019, he later legally bought guns and a red flag order was never initiated against him. From the Trace: In 2019, we reported that Illinois also infrequently used the law and that many advocates were trying to increase public awareness efforts.
Anti-abortion activist claims 10-year-old's abortion was not an abortion in bizarre House committee testimony

The president of an anti-abortion legal advocacy group told a House committee that abortion care for a 10-year-old girl would not be considered an abortion.During an exchange with Democratic US Rep Eric Swalwell about restrictions on abortion care, Americans United for Life president Catherine Glenn Foster told the House Judiciary Committee on 14 July that treating a 10-year-old girl for an abortion after she was raped would "impact her life and so therefore it would fall under any exception, it would not be an abortion.""Wait," said Congressman Swalwell. "It would not be an abortion if a 10 year old...
