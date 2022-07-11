ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Better: A Blockbuster or a Cult Classic?

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo what is it that makes a blockbuster, or a cult classic? Can they be the same? It is possible, but it’s not something that happens all the time since many movies either make it big at the box office or they don’t. There is a middle ground, but quite often...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

TVOvermind

Movies That Could Use a Remake: Lionheart

Face it, a lot of us grew up in the 80s and 90s or were old enough to start watching some of the movies that were, back then, considered to be great action flicks. Jean Claude Van Damme wasn’t exactly the king of the action flicks back in the day, but he was one of the bigger names that people paid attention to, and it’s fair to state that a lot of his movies were memorable for a good reason. Lionheart is a pretty simple movie, as it involves JCVD as Lyon, a member of the French Foreign Legion who receives a message that his brother has been burned alive after a drug deal went bad. In his attempt to get to America to see his brother’s wife and daughter, Lyon has to go on the run from the Legion to make his way to New York. It’s there that he meets Joshua, a former fighter who has turned to setting up street fights that are exceedingly brutal but also lucrative to the winner. When he sees Lyon’s skill and raw power he introduces the fighter to Cynthia, a wealthy individual that is known for setting up underground street fights.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Apples”

Apples is a 2020 internationally co-produced drama film directed and produced by Christos Nikou in his directorial debut, from a screenplay by Nikou and Stavros Raptis. The film stars Aris Servetalis, Sofia Georgovassili, Aggeliki Papoulia, Spyros Pavlakis, Jakob Cedergren, and Reni Pittaki. It follows a man who, after waking up with no memory of his past, enrolls in a support group for people with amnesia. As he begins to remember things about his life, he starts to wonder if he really wants to know the truth about what happened to him. Apples was shot in Athens, Greece over the course of 21 days in October 2019. It premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. Upon its release, the film received positive reviews from critics. Many praised Nikou’s direction and the performances of the cast members. Overall, Apples is a well-crafted film that deals with some heavy topics in an interesting and thought-provoking way. The Guardian described the film as “splendidly poignant and creepy” while Variety describes it as: “Overcast, underpopulated and squeezed into a subconsciously oppressive 4:3 frame, the movie isn’t meant to be realistic. Rather, it tickles the imagination, inviting us to consider the prospect of being given a new beginning, and whether starting from scratch would be such a terrible thing.” If you liked the film Apples, there are five more movies to watch that will also elicit similar emotions and center on themes of memories and human connection.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

How Hard is it To Become a Host on SNL?

For decades, Saturday Night Live has been a staple on TV screens across the United States. The popular sketch comedy series has helped launch the careers of several well-known people in the entertainment industry. However, SNL cast members aren’t the only people who get to enjoy the spotlight. Each episode of the show is hosted by a celebrity guest – this could be an athlete, actor, musician, or even a reality star. With all of the famous people in the world, you may have wondered how SNL goes about choosing a lucky person to host the show or how rigorous the process is. Is it hard to become a host on Saturday Night Live? Keep reading to find out.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “The Peripheral”

A new science fiction TV show is set to premiere on Amazon this year, and it features an impressive list of cast members and an Oscar-nominated showbiz veteran behind the camera. Titled The Peripheral, the show is based on a 2014 book of the same name by William Gibson. The show is created by Scott Smith, who had previously worked on A Simple Plan, The Ruins, and The Burnt Orange Heresy. While the plot of the show isn’t clear yet, here is a description of the book’s storyline, according to Deadline: “The book centers on Flynne (Moretz) and her brother Burton (Reynor). In the novel, Burton, a veteran of the Marine Corps’ elite Haptic Recon force, is hired for a security job that takes place in what he thinks is cyberspace. When Flynne temporarily takes his place, she witnesses something that might have been murder.” The Peripheral promises an impressive cast of characters, with a few having worked in major projects in the past. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video science fiction TV series The Peripheral.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Can Woody Get His Own Movie Too?

There is no Toy Story without Sheriff Woody and Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear. This iconic dynamic duo is the yin and yang of animated Pixar movies. As everyone should know by now, our man Buzz has finally received his own animated movie. This shouldn’t feel like anything new if you ’90s kids grew up with watching his old animated show or the animated Buzz Lightyear of Star Command movie from 2001. But Lightyear is basically an origins story of a younger Buzz Lightyear during his early days of Star Command. Out of all the Toy Story characters, Buzz would be the one to earn his own spin-off movie. I mean, he’s the most logical choice. If you loved seeing toy Buzz pretending to be a Space Ranger, then just imagine the fun you’ll have watching the real thing.
MOVIES
Variety

Keanu Reeves to Host Formula One Docuseries For Disney+

Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves is working on a documentary about Formula One for Disney+, Variety has learned. The as-yet-untitled four-part docuseries will reportedly focus on Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn, who in 2009 bought the Honda team, renamed it Brawn GP and took it to two unprecedented championship victories. Reeves will host the doc and has already been conducting interviews. Among those believed to be on board are former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo, whom Reeves was pictured with last month, and drivers Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello. Brawn himself is also set to take part. All3Media-owned North...
MOTORSPORTS
Deadline

Samara Weaving & Tony Revolori Join ‘Scream 6’

Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori are the latest additions to the cast of Scream 6, Deadline can confirm. They join an ensemble that also includes Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega, who toplined the fifth film in the franchise, along with Hayden Panettiere, Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda and Josh Segarra.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Steve Zissis

Steve Zissis started his professional acting journy about 20 years ago. Although he has really hit his stride over the years, things haven’t always been easy for Steve. Like lots of other actors, he has had to deal with all of the inconsistencies that come with being in the entertainment industry. However, regardless of all of the challenges he’s had to face, Steve has always found ways to keep pushing forward and his hard work has definitely paid off. He hasn’t made any on-screen appearances in 2022, but fans can rest assured that more is coming from him. He will be in an upcoming TV series called The Idol. Unfortunately, though, there’s no word on when the show will be released. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Steve Zissis.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

From child actor to director, Hannah Marks is on the rise

Hannah Marks has been on sets for most of her life. Following in her mother’s footsteps, the Southern California native started acting at age 6. By the time she was a teenager, she was already a veteran of the network and cable television show circuit, having done the rounds on all manner of sitcoms, procedurals and prestige-y dramas, including a multi-season arc on “Weeds.”
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Best Interests”

A new family drama TV show is currently being filmed and set to premiere on BBC as early as next year. Titled Best Interests, the show is created by Jack Thorne, who previously worked on Shameless, Skins, Cast Offs, National Treasure, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to What To Watch: “This is a story of a family driven apart by having to make choices no parent would ever want to make. Andrew and Nicci’s daughter, Marnie, has a life-threatening condition. The doctors believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, but her loving family disagrees. And so begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision. Who decides? And in whose best interests will it be?” The show promises to feature some of the most bankable performers in Britain. If you are interested to learn more about the actors set to appear in this upcoming TV show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming BBC family drama Best Interests.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Can Top Gun 3 Work Without Tom Cruise?

Can anyone possibly imagine Top Gun without Tom Cruise? I think that would be pretty hard, especially all you ’80s babies out there. I personally always thought the first one wasn’t even one of his best movies. Yeah, I know, that’s a pretty unpopular opinion, but it just didn’t stick with me like his other movies have. How many times can you listen to the Danger Zone song? If you can handle it, then by all means. There were a lot of good shots of the young and handsome Tom Cruise, along with several low-angle shots that make him look way taller than he actually is. But hey, nothing wrong with a little representation for the shorter guys. Aside from that, I hardly remember anything else from the first Top Gun movie. Not my cup of tea, but it’s a cult classic.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Is Dorinda Medley Hiring Models to Act as Household Help for Her Own Pleasure?

The only people asking the question, “Who is Dorinda Medley?” are those who have been living under a rock for the past 30-ish years. She began her life of fame when she founded her own company in London called DCL Cashmere, where she dressed clients such as Princess Diana. Following her divorce from husband number one, she wed Dr. Richard Medley of New York, and began working on her philanthropy alongside her husband until his 2011 death. She really began living a life of fame when she joined the cast of the Real Housewives of New York City in 2015, and her life has not been the same since. It’s thanks to Dorinda, however, that we all got to know the lovely Marco “The Butler,” who is employed at Blue Stone Manor, her home in The Berkshires. Fans of Dorinda’s love her, but it’s Marco the world has more than a few questions about right now. Namely, is Marco *really* the butler, or is he something more?
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Better”

A new show on BBC promises an edge-of-your-seat story of crime and redemption as well as an illustrious lineup of cast members. Titled Better, the show is set to appear on BBC One and written by Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent. Brackley and Vincent previously worked on shows like Humans and MI-5. A description of the plot of the show is as follow, according to What To Watch: “Nineteen years ago, when Lou was a young officer at her lowest ebb, her paths crossed with Col McHugh (Andrew Buchan), a low-ranking but ambitious and ruthless member of the Leeds underworld. The pair struck a deal that changed their lives forever, allowing Col to become the rich and powerful head of a drug trafficking gang, while masquerading as a charming businessman and property developer. In turn Lou was able to resurrect her failing career but to do so she slowly slid into corruption, helping Col here and there as a special bond forged between the pair.” As already mentioned, Better will be featuring an ensemble lineup of cast members, some of whom have previously appeared in blockbuster hits. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the much-anticipated BBC One TV series Better.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Miles Teller as Nova? It Could Work

It’s a little too easy to say that one actor or another can take on a role since they’ve been doing a great job over the years, and they’re on a serious upswing at the moment. But it’s just as easy to see that there is a chance that one actor or another might actually be worth the effort of placing in a skin-tight suit to see if they can act their way into the hearts and minds of the fans. Miles Teller has been making a big impact in recent years, regardless of his time spent as Reed Richards in the ill-fated attempt at remaking The Fantastic Four. His recent role as Rooster in the Top Gun sequel makes it clear that he can act with a great deal of attitude, which is something that the character of Richard Rider has displayed in the comics and is known for among fans. His inherent toughness is also a great trait since it builds up the character in a big way that goes with the character. There have been moments in the comics when Nova has been less than effective, but in the MCU it’s fair to think that he should be given a lot more importance.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Is Namor The Main Villain Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

DC Comics has Aquaman, their king of the sea, and Marvel Comics has Namor the Sub-Mariner. Both are monarchs of the lost city of Atlantis, but the latter is one of America’s first superheroes. In fact, he was one of Captain America’s first allies during the early days of Marvel. In other words, back before he was frozen in icy water for decades. But make no mistake about it, this king of the sea is much more than just a guy who can talk to fish. That will always be a running gag for both heroes, but as comic fans, we should never forget their real history. For Aquaman, he has been a longtime member of the Justice League of America and a noble hero for both the land and of the sea. Things are a little more complicated for Namor the Sub-Mariner.
COMICS

