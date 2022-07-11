3 people, including security guard, shot during pool party at Long Island mansion

Three people, including a security guard, were shot at a pool party on Long Island Sunday.

The gunfire erupted around 5 p.m. at the Mansion at Glen Cove, a swanky hotel on Long Island's Gold Coast, when police say the security guard tried to break up a fight between two partygoers.

"There was some type of fight, we don't know all of the details yet," Glen Cove police Det. Lt. John Nagle said. "One of the security guards who was working the event tried to escort the persons out of the mansion, and shots rang out."

Police described the scene as complete chaos, with between 150 and 200 people in attendance when the shots rang out.

The building serves as an event venue in addition to being a hotel, and police say it was a promoted party with a flyer posted and shared on the internet.

The shooting happened near the front entrance of the lobby.

"It's a bit of a shock, yeah, it's a surprise," Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck said. "This is just a beautiful venue. It's used for high school reunions, weddings, fundraisers, for events, and things like this don't happen here."

All victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated and released from the hospital.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Sources told Eyewitness News that the venue did not have the proper permit from City Hall to host an outdoor event.

Glen Cove police said an application was submitted, but the permit was never signed.

