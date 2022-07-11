ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Cove, NY

3 people, including security guard, shot during pool party at Long Island mansion

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WwBq0_0gb4kzlc00

Three people, including a security guard, were shot at a pool party on Long Island Sunday.

The gunfire erupted around 5 p.m. at the Mansion at Glen Cove, a swanky hotel on Long Island's Gold Coast, when police say the security guard tried to break up a fight between two partygoers.

"There was some type of fight, we don't know all of the details yet," Glen Cove police Det. Lt. John Nagle said. "One of the security guards who was working the event tried to escort the persons out of the mansion, and shots rang out."

Police described the scene as complete chaos, with between 150 and 200 people in attendance when the shots rang out.

The building serves as an event venue in addition to being a hotel, and police say it was a promoted party with a flyer posted and shared on the internet.

The shooting happened near the front entrance of the lobby.

"It's a bit of a shock, yeah, it's a surprise," Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck said. "This is just a beautiful venue. It's used for high school reunions, weddings, fundraisers, for events, and things like this don't happen here."

All victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated and released from the hospital.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Sources told Eyewitness News that the venue did not have the proper permit from City Hall to host an outdoor event.

Glen Cove police said an application was submitted, but the permit was never signed.

ALSO READ | 'Statistically significant' cancer levels found in Suffolk County School District: study

The number of people of all ages living within the Northport-East Northport School District with cancer is "statistically significant," a study found. Kristin Thorne has the story.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 50

Patty
2d ago

Here's a hint if you have to hire a security guard for a pool party, than don't have it.

Reply
24
Ken Riehl
2d ago

Maybe not a good idea to announce an upscale pool party on social media. But let’s face it, it’s all about the likes and validation…

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABCNY

5 homicides in just 4 hours across New York City

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- It was a violent night across New York City with the NYPD responding to five homicides in four hours. The most recent was in the Bronx, where authorities say 34-year-old Melquan Cooper was shot in the torso. He was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas hospital.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Cove, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Glen Cove, NY
Daily Voice

Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing Amityville 14-Year-Old

Police on Long Island have asked the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen nearly a month ago. Lillian Lopez-Banegas was last seen at her Amityville home on Friday, June 17, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police asked anyone with information about her...
AMITYVILLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Nagle
PIX11

Father, son shot in Brooklyn; person of interest at precinct: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An apparent argument Tuesday night led to a father and son being shot, police said. The attack happened about 6:47 p.m. on East 95th Street in Brooklyn. One of the victims was shot in the buttocks and the other was shot in the stomach and back, according to police. There […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Known NYC Gang Member Arrested by Police After Foot Chase

CONEY ISLAND, NY – A known gang member was spotted by New York City Police officers in Coney Island Sunday night around midnight. As officers approached, the gang member, who is out of prison on parole, was seen by police, who noticed he was armed with a loaded gun. As officers approached, he fled the scene but was later captured and charged. Police confiscated the gun, taking one more illegal gun off the streets of the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Security Guards#Shooting#Pool Party#Violent Crime#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Daily Voice

Huntington Station Woman Accused Of Abandoning Cat Outside Of Closed Animal Hospital

A 60-year-old woman is charged with animal abandonment for allegedly leaving her 9-year-old cat at a closed Long Island animal hospital. Darcy Beard, of Huntington Station, is charged with the misdemeanor for driving up to Dix Hills Animal Hospital while it was closed and abandoning her cat, named Lavender Rose, in a cat carrier at the location, according to the Suffolk County SPCA.
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
112K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy