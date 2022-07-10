Grimes County firefighter injured in crash while responding to fire

It’s been roughly 22 days and Rebecca is doing so much better. She is still going into surgery every other day to have her serious wounds cleaned out and if the doctors feel it’s safe to close particular wounds they will close them. Some wounds have to heal from the inside out. Rebecca is starting to get weaned off her trache and with hopes should begin advanced speech therapy soon. We got lucky today and got to witness her strength to get better by seeing her sitting up which the staff has been working on but in addition today is the first attempt to stand. Of course it was with support but she was proud of herself. Her face says otherwise because she was in a lot of pain while she was trying to stand but she was not going to let pain keep her from getting better. There is still no 100% knowledge on when she’ll be able to come home or what her future needs might be going forward. It’ll be up to all the amazing speech, pt and occupational therapist to evaluate what those suggestions might be. Rebecca does have a bacterial infection, we had to wear gloves and protective gowns when we were with her. Still trying to keep her calm by limiting visits for now.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO