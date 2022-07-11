ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man and woman shot and killed in Central Fresno

 1 day ago

An investigation is underway after a man and woman were shot and killed in central Fresno.

Fresno Police say they responded to reports of a shooting around 11:30 pm Friday night in the area of Iowa and 8th Avenues.

When officers arrived they found 21-year-old Stacy Zurita and 25-year-old Raul "Bobby" Nunez suffering from gunshot wounds.

One was found on the sidewalk, the other was found in the middle of the street.

They were rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, but didn't survive.

Investigators believe there was a disturbance between two groups of people near the intersection when the shots rang out.

Authorities say someone driving northbound on 8th Street shot at them and took off.

Detectives say there were multiple witnesses to the shooting and they're hoping to find more.

It is unknown how many people were in the car at the time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
